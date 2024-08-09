WATCH: Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in ESPN CFB 24 teaser featuring Jelly Roll
ESPN’s theme song for the 2024 college football season has just been revealed. On Thursday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the host debuted this season’s featured tune with a teaser of “Get By” with Grammy Award-winning country music star Jelly Roll.
The video features Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. It also had a voice over line from Coach Prime that will give you chills three weeks before the Buffs open the 2024 football season.
Jelly Roll's new single ‘Get By’, which will also be featured on his upcoming new album, will serve as the soundtrack for ESPN’s college football coverage all season long across ESPN networks and ABC, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24.
"There’s a powerful connection between music and college football and for more than a decade, the ESPN college football music anthem has been integral to the promotion of the sport while its release has marked the unofficial start to the season. Jelly Roll is a talented, award-winning artist whose music speaks to the passion of college football fans across the country, and we’re excited ‘Get By’ will soundtrack the sport all season long," said ESPN Vice President of Marketing Curtis Friends.
This marks the eleventh season that Worldwide Leaders in Sports has partnered with acclaimed artists to create a music anthem driving ESPN’s college football coverage. Other featured artists have included: Post Malone, Fall Out Boy, Lauren Alaina, X Ambassadors, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Imagine Dragons, Judah & the Lion, Juice WRLD & Marshmello, DJ Snake & Rick Ross, Yungblud.
College Football kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24 in Dublin, Ireland, featuring ACC rivals No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech at Noon ET ESPN. It comes days before Colorado takes on North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29 in Boulder. (8 p.m. ET/TV: ESPN).