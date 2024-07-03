Three Buffaloes reflect on careers as part of CU's 2024 Hall of Fame class
The University of Colorado athletic department recently announced the 2024 Hall of Fame class. 10 deserved individuals were selected and will be honored in mid-November during Hall of Fame weekend culminating with the Buffs hosting the Utah Utes at Folsom Field.
In the three decades of covering CU athletics as the “Buff Guy” for what is now known as CBS News Colorado, your scribe had the pleasure of getting to know three inductees well: Rachel Wacholder-Scott, Ronnie Bradford and Ben Kelly.
Ladies first.
Rachel Wacholder was a standout volleyball player for the Buffs from 1993-96. The California native was named all-conference three times, first team as a senior. Wacholder was a freshman starter on the only conference championship team in program history in 1993. CU became just the second Big Eight program to capture a league championship aside from Nebraska. Great player and person who went on to international fame in professional beach volleyball and played five seasons for the U.S. National Beach Volleyball team.
“I had four magical years at what I consider the most beautiful campus in the country, and in a town that felt like home from the moment I unpacked my bags,” says Wacholder, who also models in the fitness world.
Ronnie Bradford. Coming out of Adams City High School and known as “The Commerce City Kid,” Bradford lettered four times at cornerback under Bill McCartney. How about this? Bradford is part of a small group of guys who played prep, college and professional football in the state of Colorado. Rarified air. The Buffs enjoyed tremendous success his four seasons in Boulder, amassing a 39-7-3 record, three Big Eight titles and the school’s only national championship. In that 10-9 victory over Notre Dame? It was Bradford’s block of a Fighting Irish extra point that was the difference in a tense triumph.
“Being a part of a brotherhood who sweated and trained to compete week in and week out, to be called ‘Colorado Buffaloes’ is something I’ll never forget,” says the current Miami Dolphins assistant coach.
Ben Kelly. What a special teams and defensive talent. The Cleveland, Ohio native returned seven kicks for touchdowns in three seasons (four punts and three kickoffs) and earned first team all conference honor all three campaigns before declaring for the NFL draft after his junior season.
“I came to Boulder as a naive kid who had whatever teenagers have,” says Kelly. “I only wish my father and grandfather were still here to experience this but I can share with my son Damen now.”
Kelly played a starring role in one of your correspondents favorite CU moments. The 1998 Aloha Bowl. Colorado against Oregon Christmas Day from Honolulu. The station had assigned a newly minted photographer to work the game with yours truly and spend a week in paradise with Rick Neuheisel’s final team CU squad.
This newbie photog had never shot football. I was educating him about the team and the star players to keep an eye on as he shot video we’d use on the station-produced coach’s shows airing Sunday nights during football and basketball seasons. This dear friend had been instructed, “When the other team is kicking off or punting? Make sure you’re in the Buffs end zone because Kelly is electric. It will give you the best position to capture the play should #1 weave his magic.”
Wouldn’t you know it? I’m standing at midfield next to famous ring announcer Michael Buffer who just bellowed, “Let’s get ready to rumble.” Then the Ducks kicked off. Suddenly, I notice a rookie photog sprinting toward Aloha Stadium’s north end zone. Too late. Kelly had taken the opening kickoff and ran it back 93 yards to ignite the crowd and a 51-43 Buff victory.
25 years later, that story still has legs. My buddy cringes every time it’s told in his presence. After that initial goof? This excellent photographer and editor was always perfectly positioned to capture the great moments from CU athletics during KCNC’s days as “Home of the Buffs.”
What’s really cool? Wacholder-Scott, Bradford and Kelly? Their personalities are Hall of Fame caliber too. Shoulder to shoulder, Buffs to the bone.