Deion Sanders’ Transfer Exodus Opens Door for Elite Running Back Addition

The Colorado Buffaloes enter the offseason thin at running back after losing Dre’lon Miller and Dallan Hayden to the transfer portal. With offensive coordinator Brennan Marion bringing his “Go-Go” offense to Boulder, reloading the backfield has become a top priority.

Coach Deion Sanders is set to lose nearly 20 players from last season’s roster to the transfer portal, and with only 11 signees in the current recruiting class, there’s plenty of work ahead this offseason. The defense has several needs, but the running back position can’t be overlooked.

Sanders is coming off a 3–9 season with the Buffaloes, which could make landing four-star recruits more difficult. As a result, turning to FCS programs and underrated prospects may be the most realistic path to adding new talent.

If Colorado looks toward the FCS level, Sawyer Seidl is a name that makes sense.

Seidl is coming off a strong season with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks and has two years of eligibility remaining. His explosiveness and ability to create big plays make him a natural fit for Marion’s offense at Colorado.

If Seidl can translate his playmaking to the Big 12, he could provide an immediate boost to a Buffaloes backfield in need of playmakers. He would give Marion’s offense a dynamic weapon capable of stretching defenses.

Sawyer Seidl Set to Make an Impact in Colorado’s Offense

The Buffaloes' offense needs another spark, and Seidl has shown he’s ready to take his game to the next level. The Big 12 is undoubtedly different than FCS play, but he just put together a very productive redshirt sophomore season.

Seidl rushed for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns on only 188 touches as a runner. He even added some work in the receiving game, where he hauled in 19 receptions for 177 yards and four touchdowns.

Even at only 165 pounds, Seidl had a strong season with the Fighting Hawks. He rushed for over 100 yards in four straight games and added six touchdowns during that stretch.

Seidl’s speed and vision make him a natural fit for Colorado’s high-tempo offense, and he has the chance to be a game-changer from day one. If he can carry over his FCS production, the Buffaloes could have the spark they’ve been searching for in the backfield.

Expect Deion Sanders to Skip the Hunt for High‑Profile Recruits

Sanders and his staff have their work cut out for them, as they are replacing more than half the roster this offseason. The defensive line and running back room will need to be totally revamped, but the Buffaloes won’t be star hunting for elite talent.

The program will likely focus on three-star recruits and, if possible, one or two potential five-star recruits. While it’s unclear how much talent Sanders can attract, underrated players like Seidl make a lot of sense to target.

Sanders and his staff will need to get creative to compete in the Big 12 next season. By focusing on FCS players and overlooked three-star recruits, the program can build a strategy that works for both the staff and the team.

The program can’t recruit at the level of Texas Tech, BYU, or Utah, but it should be in contention for many players seeking a second chance. It’s not ideal, but it can be a recruiting advantage, and the opportunity to develop under Sanders is a strong selling point.

Sanders and his staff may not chase the flashiest names, but the opportunity to play for Sanders and help reshape a program offers its own allure. For the right players, joining the program could be the perfect stage to prove themselves and leave a lasting mark.