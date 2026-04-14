Three Key Transfer Portal Visits for Former Colorado Forward Sebastian Rancik

Former Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik has decided to enter the transfer portal, and he could attract several offers given his versatility in the front court.

According to On3's Jamie Shaw, Rancik is set to visit Florida State, Indiana, and BYU.

Last season, Rancik became a key contributor for Colorado, averaging 12.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He was the team’s second leading rebounder and provided a great defensive presence at the rim, which Colorado missed when he was out with an undisclosed injury.

Feb 11, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) looks to pass the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Rancik was also able to be a lot more efficient this past season. In 2025, Rancik shot 40.4 percent from the field, 33.1 percent from three, and 86 percent from the free-throw line. His ability to stretch the floor gives Rancik tremendous value for teams trying to find mobile players in the front court.

Rancik should have multiple offers in the transfer portal with his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. He could have opportunities to compete in conferences like the ACC, Big Ten, or even stay in the Big 12 to put his talent on display next season.

Florida State Seminoles

After a decent season from the Florida State Seminoles under first-year coach Luke Loucks, there are a few holes on the roster that Rancik could help to fill. Based on his solid sophomore season and the decision to enter the transfer portal, Florida State has interest in Rancik and will host him on a visit.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Luke Loucks signals to a player from the sideline. The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the ACC, versatility and playmaking are essential to success, and that is exactly what Rancik provides. Rancik has the talent to score anywhere on the court, and after his continued development, he has also become a decent playmaker and is able to find open shooters.

With Rancik’s size at 6-10 and 220 pounds, he also has the range to defend almost any position on the court with his ability to alter shots at the rim and move his feet on the perimeter. That defensive versatility could help Loucks be more aggressive in defensive game plans and allow the Seminoles to do a lot of switching across the board.

The Seminoles project to have lots of roster turnover, especially in the front court, with expected departures from forwards Chauncey Wiggins and Alex Steen, who both played a major role on both sides of the floor last season.

With that in mind, the addition of Rancik could add front court depth, but also provide versatility on offense and defense to allow Florida State more creativity when retooling the rest of the roster.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Darian Devries reacts in the first half of the NCAA game at Value City Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers come off a tough season in the Big Ten conference, where they finished 10th in the conference in the first year under coach Darian DeVries.

Looking ahead to next season, the Hoosiers will lose a significant amount of their front court depth and scoring with several players graduating and running out of eligibility. This includes forwards Tucker DeVries, Reed Bailey, and Sam Alexis, who were all major pieces on offense and defense.

With those losses, Rancik could be a massive help to replace some of that scoring, but also bring the defensive versatility that is required for success in the Big Ten. Rancik can defend on the interior and on the perimeter with solid success, which could add another element to Indiana’s defense next season.

Rancik’s talent to spread the floor and, at times, make plays for others could be a huge benefit for Indiana’s offense to help them keep pace with teams like Michigan next season.

Rancik is slated to visit Bloomington and seems to have an interest in playing for the Hoosiers. When he gets on campus, DeVries and the entire team will no doubt do everything they can to land Rancik to get his services for the 2026 season.

Feb 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars head coach Kevin Young gives instruction during the first half against the UCF Knights at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

BYU Cougars

Following an NCAA Tournament appearance, coach Kevin Young and the BYU Cougars have some work to do to get ready for next season, especially in the front court.

Freshman forward AJ Dybansta will likely declare for the NBA Draft as one of the top talents, leaving a major scoring vacancy. BYU will also be losing forward Keba Keita, who is out of eligibility, and center Xavion Staton, who has decided to enter the transfer portal.

The Cougars are in desperate need of front court depth, which is a major reason why they are slated to host Rancik at some point. Rancik’s flexibility to be a scorer but also be just as impactful on the defensive end could be a major addition for BYU.

With his experience in the Big 12, this could be a great fit for Rancik to continue his development in the Big 12 against the same level of competition he has played in his first two collegiate seasons.

If Rancik continues to progress every season, he could be in a great position to become one of the best two-way forwards in the Big 12.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.