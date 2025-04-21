Colorado Buffaloes' Jordan Seaton Reveals Opinion On College Football After Spring Game
The Colorado Buffaloes have surfed the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) wave like no other. This spring, it has swelled again.
Following the departure of Colorado center Cash Cleveland to the portal last Thursday, fellow offensive lineman Jordan Seaton took to social media to express his discontent with the lack of loyalty in current sports. After Saturday's spring game at Folsom Field, the former five-star elaborated on his choice of words.
“Touchy topic," Seaton said. "Not saying that I don’t like where [the state of college football] is at right now, I feel like some people take advantage of where it’s at. I feel like some people try to take advantage of the opportunity these people gave us.”
The touchy nature of Seaton's comment likely stems from his "brotherhood" with Cleveland. The pair were teammates, starting at IMG Academy for high school and committing to Colorado before the 2024 season.
While Seaton was a five-star and became one of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' most high-profile recruits, Cleveland was rostered as a walk-on and had to scratch and claw for snaps throughout his freshman campaign.
After center Hank Zilinskas began to struggle, Cleveland got his shot and made the most of it. He did not allow a sack and was given freshman All-American honors by On3, all while playing without a scholarship.
Still, the Buffs may have been unwilling to award Cleveland a scholarship as they have with other walk-ons in running back Charlie Offerdahl and safety Ben Finneseth, possibly leading to the portal entry.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Chidozie Nwankwo Clears Up Transfer Portal Confusion
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Latest Insight On Battling Colorado Quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Spring Football Game Storylines: Deion Sanders Introduces New-Look Squad
Seaton has long been an advocate for Colorado on the recruiting trail, dating back to his initial commitment on national television. After a promising freshman year protecting quarterback Shedeur Sanders's blind side, Seaton may have been enthralled for a full season alongside Cleveland on the offensive line.
Cleveland's departure illustrates the growing power of the almighty dollar in college sports. While he came to Colorado in part due to Seaton and looked poised for a starting role, seemingly greener pastures and a scholarship elsewhere drew him away.
The lead candidate to replace Cleveland's services at center is former Louisiana Tech Bulldog Zarian McGill, who played with Seaton during the majority of first-team reps at the spring game.
Colorado lost another young offensive lineman immediately following the spring scrimmage, that being freshman tackle Jay Gardenhire. The 6-8, 380-pound three-star recruit enrolled early in Boulder but entered the portal on Saturday.
The Buffs also have a trench reinforcement on the way. Former Memphis Tiger Xavier Hill was quick to commit to Colorado last week and brings an all-conference pedigree to compete at both tackle and guard.
The addition of Hill could be the tip of the iceberg, as coach Sanders expressed interest Saturday in adding two additional centers, a guard and a tackle from the portal.
With the transfer portal and NIL in college sports comes complicated relationships, as patience is essentially dead in favor of impulse. Seaton's words that some take advantage of this culture ring true, yet no team has been on both sides of this coin quite like Colorado.