Colorado Offers Rising Star Lineman Recruit From Louisiana

As the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class begins to take shape, they’ve now begun focusing on the offensive line.

On Monday, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes extended an offer to Zyion Wesley, a 2027 three-star recruit.

Zyion Wesley Recruiting Profile

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Wesley’s three-star rating comes from 247Sports, which also ranks him as the No. 37 recruit from the state of Louisiana, the No. 95 offensive tackle and the No. 1,201 overall recruit in the class of 2027.

Wesley stands at an impressive 6-4, 275 pounds, and has received major attention from many programs. He’s received 23 FBS offers, 13 of which come from Power Four programs.

Wesley hails from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, the same school that produced NFL talents like offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas, tight end Robert Royal and, most notably, cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr.

One interesting note about Colorado’s recruitment of Wesley is who spoke to him as a representative of the Buffaloes. He confirmed on X that he spoke with Colorado’s defensive line coach Dante’ Carter when he received his scholarship offer.

Carter’s involvement could potentially signal that the Buffaloes are looking to convert Wesley to defensive tackle, which would make sense for a tackle weighing in below 300 pounds.

What are Colorado’s chances of landing Zyion Wesley?

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

If Colorado wants to land a commitment from Wesley, it has a steep mountain to climb. The Buffaloes are relatively late to the party on Wesley’s recruitment, as he’s been receiving FBS offers since Oct. 18, 2024, when the Ole Miss Rebels extended one his way.

Since then, he’s gone on unofficial visits to both Ohio State in June of 2025 and Nebraska in November of the same year, according to On3.

In addition, although he has no official visit scheduled yet, On3 is highly confident that Wesley is focused on one school in particular. It has the Mississippi State Bulldogs listed as its prediction for where Wesley will land, with 98.3 percent confidence. All other schools that have offered Wesley are listed at less than a one percent chance to land him by the site.

What would landing Zyion Wesley mean to the Buffaloes?

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But if Colorado can claw its way into Wesley’s recruiting interests, he could become the second big man to join its 2027 recruiting class. He would also be the first on the offensive side of the ball, if that’s how the Buffs plan on using him.

But if the Buffaloes decide to move him to defense, it would create a dangerous pairing in Colorado’s pass rush of the future.

CU just landed a commitment from three-star defensive tackle Kenny Fairly, who is regarded as underrated by many experts due to some of the physical attributes he’s displayed. As just a junior in high school, Fairley benched a whopping 405 pounds, a number that will only increase by the conclusion of his senior season.

With Fairley’s strength and Wesley’s size, the Buffaloes would have one of the best defensive tackle rooms in the 2027 class thus far.

The next sign Buffs fans need to be on the lookout for is Colorado scheduling a recruiting visit with Wesley. If the Buffaloes can get an official visit on the calendar, that will act as a representation of a foot in the door and a much more open recruiting battle for Coach Prime and CU.

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