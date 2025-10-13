Colorado Buffaloes Receive Unfavorable Kickoff Time For Matchup at Utah
Fresh off a needed bye week, the Colorado Buffaloes will visit the No. 23 Utah Utes on Saturday, Oct. 25.
As announced by the Big 12 Conference on Monday, ESPN will televise the matchup at 8:15 p.m. MT. The game marks Colorado's eighth straight national television selection to begin the season and its third start time of 8 p.m. or later.
Utah, led by longtime head coach Kyle Whittingham, is currently 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) following a massive 42-10 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils this past weekend. In Week 8, the Utes will visit the No. 15 BYU Cougars in the highly anticipated "Holy War."
Once again, Colorado coach Deion Sanders holds great respect for his counterpart in Whittingham.
"He is one of the pillars of the Big 12, (and) of course, he was like that with the Pac-12," Sanders said of Whittingham last year. "He's a legend, a true legend. What he's done consistently at Utah is unbelievable."
Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes Kickoff Time, TV Selection
Colorado received a less-than-ideal kickoff time for its Week 9 matchup at Utah.
"Who makes these 8 o'clock games? Dumbest thing ever. Stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o'clock for a darn game?" Sanders said during the 2023 season. "What about the East Coast — do they even care about ratings? Is anyone watching it? What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o'clock? What are we supposed to do in the hotel?"
Last season, Colorado and Utah kicked off at 10 a.m. MT on Fox.
Updated 2025 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule
*All times Mountain
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (L, 27-20)
Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (W, 31-7)
Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (L, 36-20)
Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (W, 37-20)
Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (L, 24-21)
Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (L, 35-21)
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (W, 24-17)
Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)
Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)
Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)
Big 12 Conference Announces Other Week 9 Kickoff Times, TV Picks
Kickoff times and television selections were also announced for six other Big 12 football games for Week 9 (Saturday, Oct. 25):
- Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- BYU Cougars at Iowa State Cyclones (1:30 p.m., Fox)
- Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats (2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Houston Cougars at Arizona State Sun Devils (8 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)
- Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks (10 a.m., TNT)
- TCU Horned Frogs at West Virginia Mountaineers (4 p.m., ESPN+)