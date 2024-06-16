Colorado opens as underdog in four contests this year
Deion Sanders received some motivation material for his next PowerPoint presentation. The opening lines were set for college football's biggest games of the 2024 season on Saturday, with Colorado as an underdog in four games.
Sanders' Buffs might take it personal after opening as a 5-point underdog against Nebraska, according to Circa Sports. Colorado beat Matt Rhule's squad last year in Boulder but oddsmakers see the upcoming matchup differently, which isn't a good sign right out of the gate.
The other three are conference games with CU coming in as a 6.5-point dog on October 12 against the Kansas State Wildcats. It's the only home game they're not favored in thus far. They're currently slotted as 8.5-point favorites over North Dakota State in the season opener.
When the Buffs play Texas Tech on November 9, they'll be 6-point underdogs. The Red Raiders finished the 2023 season on a high note with a win over Cal in the Independence Bowl. They've made the postseason each of the past three years in Lubbock.
While this may not be a surprise to many, but Colorado is a 5-point underdog against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium in November. There could be a factor with inclement weather like we witnessed late in the NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. This line should shift throughout the year and maybe closer to even with postseason potential on both sides.
For what it's worth, odds shift and Colorado was an underdog much of the 2023 season but proved them wrong before running into Oregon. Sanders and the Buffs love being called underdogs to give the naysayers a show. The only question is "Do you believe?"