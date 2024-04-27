2025 three-star linebacker Mantrez Walker commits to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffs are starting to stock up the 2025 recruiting class. They got another defensive player before the Black and Gold event on Saturday. Mantrez Walker made it official and announced he would be Boulder Bound.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pound Buford (Georgia) linebacker chose Colorado over Michigan, Stanford, Miami, Ole Miss, and Florida. Walker was one of the few high school players invited to this year's Spring Game. The support by CU's coaching and recruiting staff was a difference maker for Walker.
"The coaches traveled to my school to see me whenever they could," Walker told 247Sports. "And they think I can make an early impact on their defense and contribute early."
Walker is graded as an 88 overall, which is two points shy of being a four-star before playing his senior year at Buford later this year. He is currently among the top 50 linebackers nationally, according to On3. The Buffs will be rolling out a 4-2-5 hybrid defensive scheme with Robert Livingston as the new defensive coordinator. Walker can fit either inside or out starting next year.
The Peachtree prospect becomes Colorado's third HS commitment in two days. Four-star defensive back Alex Graham and three-star tight end Corbin Laisure joined the herd eariler this weekend.