2025 three-star offensive tackle Jay Gardenhire commits to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes landed a massive offensive tackle on Wednesday. Jay Gardenhire made it official and announced he would be Boulder bound. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound three-star offensive tackle from West Bloomfield High in Michigan was out visiting the Buffs last weekend before committing.
"They have been ready to change. They exceeded their public expectations last year, Gardenhire told 247Sports. "And coming into this season, Coach Phil (Loadholt) and Coach Pat (Shurmur), hearing them talk about their expectations, they're going to be really successful, for sure."
Gardenhire's journey to football was unconventional, but he has climbed up the ranking in the 2025 recruiting class. He was a teammate of Colorado signee Brandon Davis-Swain, who joined the Buffs last year. With Gardenhire on the book, he becomes the fifth player in CU's future class, including blue chip Chauncey Gooden who committed to the program earlier this week. They're ranked 77th overall after a huge visitor weekend featuring the nation's top QB Julian Lewis.
Gardenhire had offers from FAU, Marshall, Boston College and Pittsburgh. He's noted as the No. 145 prospect for his position nationally and 44th overall in Michigan. It's a great sign that he decide on CU before his senior season. He saw the value that Coach Prime and his staff brings to the table with academic accountability and outstanding interpersonal relationships.