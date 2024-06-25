What the nation's top QB Julian Lewis said about official visit to Colorado
Julian "JuJu" Lewis says he enjoyed his time in Boulder. But was it enough to sway him away from his commitment to USC?
The highly sought-after Carrollton high school quarterback prospect was ushered in and welcomed by everyone around the foot of the Flatirons. This was Lewis' third official visit to Colorado since the start of the year. However, this visit was particularly noteworthy given how the city showed the Peachtree passer nothing but love.
"It was a cool weekend," Lewis told SI. "I met a lot of good people while I was in Boulder and definitely noticed the things they did around town." He went on to say he was shutting down his recruitment.
The nation's top ranked prospect, according to ESPN, had a burger named after him and had welcome signs all over the place. He garnered a great deal of attention with everyone knowing how monumental it would be for CU to land him
As for the verbal commitment to USC? That hasn't alter Lewis' approach or wanting to survey his options. The elite signal-caller has taken official visits to Indiana, Auburn and Colorado as of late. While the Trojans are still in the picture, the Buffaloes and Tigers did enough to stay afloat.
The prominence of Deion Sanders has brought significant attention to Colorado's football program, making it a prime destination for top recruits like Lewis. Upon arrival, he was greeted with a warm welcome that included a tour of the university's state-of-the-art facilities. The facilities at Colorado have undergone significant upgrades in recent years, making them competitive with some of the best in the nation. Lewis and his family were shown around the Champion Center athletic complex, training rooms, and the newly renovated Folsom Field.
A key highlight of the visit was the opportunity for Lewis to sit down with Shedeur Sanders for a "legendary" picture. The Buffs "Grown" QB approach to mentoring is focusing on building character and leadership qualities in his teammates, which resonated deeply with Lewis. Sanders' commitment to his personal and athletic development in noticeable this offseason as he ramps up to preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Additionally, Lewis was treated to a glimpse of life in Boulder, Colorado. The university's scenic campus, set against the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, offers a unique environment that combines rigorous academics with a vibrant college town atmosphere. The natural beauty and recreational opportunities of Boulder were emphasized as part of the overall appeal of being at CU.
The official visit left a strong impression on Lewis and his family. Coach Prime's dynamic leadership and the comprehensive support system at Colorado present a compelling case for why the university is an excellent choice for top-tier recruits. As Lewis continues to weigh his options, the time spent with Sanders and the Colorado football program will undoubtedly play a significant role in his decision-making process.