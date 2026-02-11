Why Deion Sanders' Hands-On Recruiting Approach Will Help Colorado Buffaloes
After understandably prioritizing his health last offseason, coach Deion Sanders has taken a more hands-on approach to the Colorado Buffaloes' roster-building efforts this winter.
"Coach Prime" shared in a recent Thee Pregame Show interview that he has vetted and spoken with all of Colorado's transfer targets, aiming to ensure each is a proper fit for the program. With winter workouts well underway, "Coach Prime" has added over 40 transfers from a wide range of colleges.
In an interview with Rivals, new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion confirmed that Sanders has taken a hands-on approach with "every recruiting decision" facing the Buffs.
“Prime has been involved in every recruiting decision, he’s watched every guy and verified with his eyes to make sure it’s the right player coming into the program," Marion told Rivals.
Marion, an active recruiter himself, joined Sanders' staff in December after one year at Sacramento State's helm. His fingerprints are also seen across Colorado's new-look offense, with running backs Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith, offensive lineman Jose Soto and wide receiver Ernest Campbell all following Marion from Sac State to Boulder.
Deion Sanders' Needed Influece on Colorado's Roster
Sanders admitted last year that Colorado largely missed on its transfer portal class. Outside of safety Tawfiq Byard, wide receiver Joseph Williams, offensive lineman Zarian McGill and a few others, the Buffs received little production from its incoming transfers last season.
"I haven't forgotten how to coach in a year," Sanders said in November. "A lot of these wonderful coaches out there that aren't winning this season, they haven't forgotten how to coach in a year. We did some things we shouldn't have done. That's on us."
Now healthy, "Coach Prime" said he has taken on a greater role in player evaluation. It's yet to be seen if that will translate to wins, but Colorado has certainly landed more players that fit within the program's mindset this offseason.
"First and foremost, let me let you understand this: I'm hands-on with everything right now," Sanders told Thee Pregame Show last month. "Every kid, I've watched on tape and have hand-picked him, hand-selected him to come in myself, and know all his attributes and inundated what's all poppin' within their lives... We have staff meeting every morning about all that to make sure we're able to service the kids properly as well as making certain they fit."
Sanders added that many of Colorado's offseason additions last year simply didn't match the program's intentions. Leadership lacked and the Buffs ultimately closed Sanders' third season in Boulder with only three wins.
With help from Sanders, Colorado's new roster features several newcomers who held leadership roles at their prior schools, including former Bowling Green captain and FCS All-American linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron.
