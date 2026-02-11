Why Deion Sanders' Hands-On Recruiting Approach Will Help Colorado Buffaloes

After understandably prioritizing his health last offseason, coach Deion Sanders has taken a more hands-on approach to the Colorado Buffaloes' roster-building efforts this winter.

"Coach Prime" shared in a recent Thee Pregame Show interview that he has vetted and spoken with all of Colorado's transfer targets, aiming to ensure each is a proper fit for the program. With winter workouts well underway, "Coach Prime" has added over 40 transfers from a wide range of colleges.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In an interview with Rivals, new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion confirmed that Sanders has taken a hands-on approach with "every recruiting decision" facing the Buffs.

“Prime has been involved in every recruiting decision, he’s watched every guy and verified with his eyes to make sure it’s the right player coming into the program," Marion told Rivals.

Marion, an active recruiter himself, joined Sanders' staff in December after one year at Sacramento State's helm. His fingerprints are also seen across Colorado's new-look offense, with running backs Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith, offensive lineman Jose Soto and wide receiver Ernest Campbell all following Marion from Sac State to Boulder.

Deion Sanders' Needed Influece on Colorado's Roster

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Sanders admitted last year that Colorado largely missed on its transfer portal class. Outside of safety Tawfiq Byard, wide receiver Joseph Williams, offensive lineman Zarian McGill and a few others, the Buffs received little production from its incoming transfers last season.

"I haven't forgotten how to coach in a year," Sanders said in November. "A lot of these wonderful coaches out there that aren't winning this season, they haven't forgotten how to coach in a year. We did some things we shouldn't have done. That's on us."

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now healthy, "Coach Prime" said he has taken on a greater role in player evaluation. It's yet to be seen if that will translate to wins, but Colorado has certainly landed more players that fit within the program's mindset this offseason.

"First and foremost, let me let you understand this: I'm hands-on with everything right now," Sanders told Thee Pregame Show last month. "Every kid, I've watched on tape and have hand-picked him, hand-selected him to come in myself, and know all his attributes and inundated what's all poppin' within their lives... We have staff meeting every morning about all that to make sure we're able to service the kids properly as well as making certain they fit."







Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders added that many of Colorado's offseason additions last year simply didn't match the program's intentions. Leadership lacked and the Buffs ultimately closed Sanders' third season in Boulder with only three wins.

With help from Sanders, Colorado's new roster features several newcomers who held leadership roles at their prior schools, including former Bowling Green captain and FCS All-American linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron.