One Area the Colorado Buffaloes Must Improve in Recruiting

Since Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took over the program, the team has not prioritized in-state recruiting. As the 2027 recruiting cycle gains steam, the Buffaloes must start building a wall around Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes have yet to receive a commitment from the 2027 class, and the Buffaloes need to target more in-state recruits. USC signed two offensive linemen from Colorado in the 2026 class, and according to Rivals, the Trojans are already recruiting in the state again.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Buffaloes can keep Colorado recruits in the state, not only will it prevent USC and other top programs from landing top prospects, but it will also signal they give priority to the top prospects in the state.

Colorado Must Improve on In-State Recruiting

The Colorado Buffaloes have not prioritized high school recruiting in the Sanders era, instead heavily utilizing the portal. In addition to Colorado keeping the top players in-state to ensure other big programs and rivals do not land them, the Buffaloes would overall improve their recruiting efforts.

An important part of recruiting is making players feel like a priority. Based on proximity, Colorado could develop relationships with in-state recruits and bring them in for visits as the program targets them. If Colorado begins offering in-state prospects early, the Buffaloes can get a head start on visits and land some of the state's top prospects, which in turn will kick off recruiting momentum.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Once the Buffaloes begin recruiting within Colorado each year, the players can help the program land other top prospects in the future. Former high school teammates can advocate for Colorado, which will help the Buffaloes bring in more talent and build a roster with strong chemistry.

One of the biggest appeals for recruits to stay in-state is being close to home. With that, they are less likely to enter the transfer portal. Colorado faced a mass exodus through the transfer portal, losing 36 players, including several members from their 2025 recruiting class. With a high quantity of departures, including several starters, the Buffaloes are entering the season having to rebuild their roster.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Having to rebuild the team each season makes it challenging to find consistency, and recruiting in-state can help avoid many transfer portal departures.

Some of the most successful programs prioritize in-state recruiting, such as Ohio State and Alabama. Once Colorado can start keeping the top prospects in-state each season, the Buffaloes can develop consistency on the field and compete for a national title.

From the 2026 class, the Buffaloes received 17 commits, and only one is an in-state recruit, four-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu. Similarly, the Buffaloes only had one Colorado recruit in their 2025 class. Sanders and the Buffaloes did not recruit any in-state players from the 2024 class.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Crucial for Colorado to Pick Up Recruiting Momentum

While the Buffaloes are bringing in a couple of talented prospects in the 2026 class, such as four-star linebacker Carson Crawford, Colorado has not prioritized high school recruiting in the Sanders era. Colorado has faced criticism for its recruiting efforts, and if the Buffaloes can step up in recruiting, the football program will improve overall.

Rivals ranks Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class as No. 15 in the Big 12. Without young prospects to develop, it will be hard for the Buffaloes to compete in their conference. which in turn makes it harder to make the College Football Playoff. It is still early in the process for the 2027 class, and this is the moment for Sanders and the Buffaloes to prioritize recruiting more.

