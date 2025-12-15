All-Big 12 Selections Reveal Colorado’s Biggest Offseason Need

The Colorado Buffaloes struggled this past season, dropping to the bottom of the Big 12 after a disappointing 3-9 record, a sharp decline from coach Deion Sanders’ 9-4 campaign the year before.

Since arriving in Boulder in 2022, Sanders has always had star power to lean on, highlighted by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. This season, the Colorado Buffaloes didn’t have that same caliber of playmakers, and the drop-off was apparent.

The Associated Press appears to agree as well. In the AP's recently released All–Big 12 first and second teams, the Buffaloes didn’t place a single player. Colorado and the West Virginia Mountaineers were the only programs in the conference without a selection.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s not shocking that the Buffaloes and Mountaineers ended up near the bottom, joining Oklahoma State in the conference’s lower tier.

Now, Colorado’s task is putting the right pieces in place to rebuild and get back to being competitive. How Sanders handles the offseason with roster moves and player development will go a long way in deciding if the program can climb back into contention.

What This Struggle Says About Colorado

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hug following a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It’s disappointing that the program didn’t have any players on the All-Big 12 first or second teams, but it underscores where Colorado football stands. Under Sanders, the program has regressed, and player development isn’t where it needs to be.

The struggles also highlight flaws that were previously masked by stars like Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and offensive lineman Jordan Seaton.

The roster still has significant work to reach even the middle tier of the conference, and Sanders’ continued reliance on the transfer portal hasn’t helped. The program’s struggles in player development stem largely from that approach.

MORE: Deion Sanders Hires New Director of Player Personnel at Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals His Favorite Athlete of All Time

MORE: Colorado's Brennan Marion, Rick George Turn Heads with Courtside Conversation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

For Colorado to compete in the Big 12, Sanders needs more than transfers—he must focus on building and developing players over time. Without that, the program risks staying near the bottom despite occasional star players.

Deion Sanders Needs a Strong Foundation Beyond the Transfer Portal

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sanders’ reliance on the transfer portal, along with limited focus on developing high school recruits, hasn’t been sustainable. This strategy has moved the program further from contention rather than closer to it.

Losing key transfers like quarterback Sanders and Hunter left a hole the program struggled to fill.

Both were central to keeping Colorado competitive over the past two seasons. Rather than cultivating the next generation of Buffaloes, Sanders returned to the transfer portal for quick fixes—and the results have been disappointing.

Trying to replace Shedeur Sanders with quarterback Kaidon Salter didn’t work. This has occurred at several positions, with Colorado relying on short-term fixes rather than building depth.

To compete in the Big 12, "Coach Prime" needs to focus on developing players and building a team that grows together and improves year after year.