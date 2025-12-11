Colorado Loses Promising Kicker To Transfer Portal
Following two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes as a walk-on placekicker, Alexander Stoyanovich announced Thursday that he'll be entering his name into the college football transfer portal.
Stoyanovich's decision comes as no surprise considering he didn't see the field this past season. In 2024, he produced three touchbacks on 18 kickoffs, averaging a team-high mark of 62.1 yards per boot.
In a post on social media, Stoyanovich thanked Colorado coach Deion Sanders, former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and director of player personnel Corey Phillips for giving him a chance to showcase his talents in Boulder.
"On January 2nd I will officially be in the portal," Stoyanovich wrote. "To coach Prime, Shurmur, and Corey I appreciate everything. I love you 2 life coach. I have nothing but love and respect for you and the coaching staff, and I’m forever grateful of this opportunity."
Alexander Stoyanovich To Leave Colorado
While field goal/PAT kicker Alejandro Mata and kickoff specialist Buck Buchanan are both graduating, Stoyanovich will begin looking for opportunities elsewhere. The South Lyon, Michigan, native was the No. 93 kicker in the 2023 recruiting class, according to Kohl's Professional Camps.
In July of 2022, Stoyanovic attended a Kahl's National Scholarship Camp and impressed with multiple 70-yard kickoffs. He also hit a 67-yard field goal soon before joining the Buffs.
Colorado's Outlook At Kicker
"Coach Prime" will almost certainly utilize the transfer portal to replace the likes of Mata, Buchanan and now Stoyanovic. If the past three seasons are any indication, expect Colorado to land different specialists for field goals/PATs and kickoffs.
Mata attemped only 11 field goals this past season and hit on nine, including a long of 42 yards. The former Jackson State transfer also went 30-for-31 on extra-point attempts.
Buchanan impressed during his lone season with the Buffs, producing 42 touchbacks on 53 kickoffs. His lone field goal attempt resulted in a 57-yard miss against the Iowa State Cyclones.
"They're not even loafing on the kickoffs, and they know Buck is kicking the ball out the darn end zone," Sanders said of Buchanan this past season. "He's trying to hit one. I told him to try to hit somebody with a tuba (the band), and he's getting close."
Fellow placekickers Daniel Gerlach and Elliott Arnold are also on Colorado's roster as walk-ons.
Colorado's Transfer Portal Losses
Including the walk-on Stoyonavich, Colorado has now lost five known players to the transfer portal. The other four are defensive players: cornerbacks Noah King and Teon Parks, linebacker Mantrez Walker and safety Terrance Love.
The lone transfer portal window of the offseason is set for Jan. 2-16. In previous years, another window opened following spring camp.
Last year, Colorado lost over 30 players to the transfer portal. With only one window this offseason, it's unclear how may the Buffs will lose.
