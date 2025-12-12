Contract Details for Colorado Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion Revealed

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders hired former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion to be Colorado's next offensive coordinator, and Marion's contract details have since been revealed.

Per a report from Buffszone's Brian Howell, Marion has a two-year contract worth $3 million with the Buffaloes, and the deal was unanimously approved by Colorado's board of regents. As also noted by Howell, Marion's deal makes him the second-highest paid assistant coach in Colorado history. The only one ahead of Marion is current Buffs defensive coordinator Robert Livingston who is slated to earn $1.7 million in 2026.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

What Brennan Marion's Contract Means

Colorado's approval of Brennan's lucrative contract is latest proof that the school is willing to spend resources in order to compete in the Big 12. Combining the recent $54 million contract extension for "Coach Prime" and the over $3 million committed to coordinator salaries, the Buffs are clearly looking to remain competitive within the conference and the Power 4 as a whole.

The 2025 coaching carousel has been one of the more chaotic ones in recent memory with a number of coaches signing record-breaking contracts and and schools paying sky-high buyouts to fired coaches.

Colorado's involvement in the coaching carousel has been minimal, but the acquisition of Marion might be one of the most underrated offensive coordinator hires of the offseason. The Buffs struggled under former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, and "Coach Prime" reportedly re-assigned play-calling duties to tight ends Brett Bartolone during the season.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While coaches have left programs after signing extensions in the past, Sanders' commitment to Colorado has been equally important. In the 2025 season, "Coach Prime" struggled to replace the talent that Colorado lost to the NFL Draft, but the Buffs seemingly have their quarterback and offensive coordinator of the future.

"Coach Prime" has not spoken to the media since Colorado's season ended with a loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, but Sanders did release a statement when the Buffaloes officially announced the hiring of Marion:

“We brought in a man that has shown he’s creative, innovative, knowledgeable, smart and understands today’s players,” Sanders said. “He has made a difference on the field and off everywhere he’s been.”

Upcoming Transfer Portal Window

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The transfer portal is set to open once for all college football players from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, and Colorado's additions and substractions will be one to watch.

Will the Buffs lose any key pieces to the portal? Returning a core of Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Omarion Miller, defensive end London Merritt, and safety Tawfiq Byard, to name a few.

On the other hand, Marion is known to be a top recruiter in college football. Will Colorado's new offensive coordinator have any surprises for the Buffaloes come January?

