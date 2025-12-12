How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. UTSA Roadrunners

After having a historic season-opening win streak snapped, the Colorado Buffaloes are back in Boulder for an intriguing matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners. The Buffs (7-1) will feel comfy as hosts, but must avoid the trappings of a UTSA squad that's down on its luck (4-5).

How to Watch

When: Saturday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. MT

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Radio Call: KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM

Buffs Back Home To Face Roadrunners

Mar 5, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle watches in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes put up a worthy fight in Fort Collins but couldn't keep up with the Colorado State Rams last Saturday. CSU went scorched-earth from distance, shooting 18-of-35 on 3-pointers.

Colorado wouldn't dare stop guard Josh Pascarelli, who led all scorers with 26 while going 8-for-10 from beyond the arc. He and forward Kyle Jorgensen powered through the Buffs' defenses and built an early lead in the first half.

Coach Tad Boyle's bunch rallied hard in the second half to keep it close, as freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Alon Michaeli combined for 36 points off the bench. But it was a so-so night for the starters, as returning forwards Sebastian Rancik and Bangot Dak didn't stand out with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) attempts a shot as Colorado State Rams forward Jevin Muniz (55) defends in the second half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Johnson carried Colorado down a wild closing stretch, but perimeter defense failed the Buffaloes once again in crunch time.

Colorado now readies for its final runway until Big 12 play. Its four-game stretch includes three home games and one neutral-site contest in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 20.

It's a must-win stretch for the Buffs, who want to respond well to a loss and not let "little brother" get in their heads. After UTSA, Colorado plays Portland State, then Stanford as part of the Hall of Fame Series, then Northern Colorado before its Big 12 opener against Arizona State on Jan. 3.

UTSA already has some rough losses on its schedule, falling to SIU Edwardsville, Texas State, Abilene Christian and South Alabama before facing the No. 12-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide last Sunday. Bama romped the Roadrunners, 97-55.

Colorado's Keys To Return To Win Column

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) controls the ball as Colorado State Rams guard Jase Butler (4) guards in the second half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have a middling foe in front of them, as UTSA scores just 72.6 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the field. Colorado will look to continue its torrid offensive start, scoring 88.4 points a game on 52 percent shooting.

Different Sources: UTSA has a solid defense, 24th in the country in opposing field goal percentage at 38.1. Colorado should attack the basket and look to reliable, efficient sources, such as Johnson (58.5 percent), guard Felix Kossaras (62.8) and center Elijah Malone (63.6).

Dec 7, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; UTSA Roadrunners head coach Austin Claunch watches during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Ball Security: UTSA averages 7.6 steals per game while only forcing 12.4 turnovers (203rd in the nation). The Buffaloes are 15th in the nation with just 9.3 turnovers per game, so continuing to take care of the ball is paramount for victory.

Contain Jamir Simpson: UTSA is led by senior forward Jamir Simpson, who averages 18.8 points per game, over 10 points more than the Roadrunners' next-best scorer. He's got a strong 3-point shot (38 percent), so Colorado must run UTSA off the line and live with mid-range looks.

Colorado vs. UTSA Prediction

Colorado will need to buckle down on defense, but even another shootout will likely favor the home side. The Buffaloes will beat UTSA, 84-70.