Analytics Predicts Colorado Buffaloes' Game-By-Game Results

The Colorado Buffaloes were rated by ESPN’s Power Football Index (FPI) as the No. 10 team in the Big 12 conference and the No. 45 overall team in the country. Their FPI rating is 4.5.

What does the FPI say about the Buffs’ percentage chance to win each game on their schedule?

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sept. 3: at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - 41.5 percent

On the road against Georgia Tech is a tough way to start the season for Colorado. These two teams faced off in Boulder to open up the 2025 season. The Yellow Jackets won a close game late by a final score of 27-20. The Buffs will try to repay the favor. Colorado failed to win a road game in 2025, which makes the 41.5 percent chance of winning a fair one.

Sept. 12: vs. Weber State Wildcats - 97.7 percent

A home opener against Weber State is as big of a must-win game as Colorado has on their entire schedule. Losing to an FCS team that they have a 97.7 percent chance of beating could completely derail the season.

Sept. 19: at Northwestern Wildcats - 47.4 percent

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) celebrates after a gain of yardage against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has another non-conference road game that will be a challenge. Northwestern went 7-6 last season and were 4-5 in the Big Ten. FPI gives the slight edge to Northwestern.

Sept. 26: at Baylor Bears - 36.2 percent

The Buffs open up conference play with a road game at Baylor. It's not an easy task for Colorado and is the hardest game on the schedule to this point per the FPI.

Oct. 3: vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders - 16.4 percent

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is the defending Big 12 champion and is currently the favorite to repeat. Even at Folsom Field, it's a long shot for the Buffs to pull off this win.

Oct. 17: vs. Utah Utes - 48.2 percent

Colorado gets the FPI nod when they welcome in Utah to Boulder. The Utes are one of the more consistent programs in the country but have a new head coach this season.

Oct. 24: at Oklahoma State Cowboys - 46.4 percent

Oklahoma State went winless in 2025 but made a complete overhaul on the coaching staff. This game being on the road tilts the game in the Cowboys favor.

Oct. 31: vs. Kansas State Wildcats - 55.5 percent

Colorado ended their season on the road with a loss at Kansas State. Will the game being at home change things in 2026?

Nov. 7: at Arizona State Sun Devils - 41.9 percent

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arizona State won the Big 12 in 2024, but took a slight step back in 2025. This is another hard road game for Colorado.

Nov. 13: vs. Houston Cougars - 50.7 percent

Houston is projected to be one of the better teams in the Big 12 this season. Colorado will hope that their home field can help them prevail in what FPI considers to be a coin-flip game.

Nov. 21: at Cincinnati Bearcats - 41.2 percent

Cincinnati started out 2025 7-1, but lost their remaining five games. They'll try to make sure they don't have a late season collapse again in 2026.

Nov. 28: vs. UCF Knights - 67.7 percent

This is Colorado's best chance to win a game in the Big 12. They'll need this one to make a bowl.

FPI's Record Projection: 6.0-6.1

This projection would have Colorado just sneaking into a bowl game. That's a better projection than what sports books have. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado has a win total of 4.5. The odds are favoring the under at -160. The over is at +134.

Colorado is coming off a 3-9 season in 2025 and will look to return to a bowl game under coach Deion Sanders in 2026.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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