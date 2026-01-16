Mets World Series Odds Jump After Signing Bo Bichette
After missing out on Kyle Tucker, the Mets signed the next-best free agent on the market, and their odds to win their World Series took a solid leap as a result.
The Mets signed infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal today. Their odds to win the World Series improved from +1800 at FanDuel this morning to +1500 currently. That is tied with the Braves and behind the Phillies (+1300) and, of course, the Dodgers (+220) in the National League.
The Dodgers inked top free agent Kyle Tucker, who the Mets also offered a big deal to, yesterday, and their odds to win the World Series moved from +370 at the open to +250 this morning. Since then, they’ve gotten even shorter!
Surprisingly, Bichette’s former team hasn’t seen its odds move as a result of him leaving. The Blue Jays were +1400 at FD this morning and remain there now. Guess oddsmakers baked in Bichette’s exit previously. The Yankees (+1100) and Mariners (+1300) are the American League teams ahead of Toronto on the World Series oddsboard.
For the Mets, this was a welcome piece of good news in an offseason filled with disappointment. First baseman Pete Alonso and closer Edwin Diaz both left in free agency, with the latter going to the vaunted Dodgers. They needed a bat and got one in Bichette.
Across seven seasons in Toronto, Bichette averaged .294 at the plate with a .469 slugging percentage and .806 OPS. He’s a two-time All-Star with three 20-plus HR seasons. Health has been a concern for him.
The righty will likely slot into the two-hole in the Mets lineup, batting behind switch-hitter Francisco Lindor and ahead of lefty Juan Soto. Jorge Polanco, whom the Mets added this offseason to replace Alonso, and Mark Vientos will likely alternate the four-five slots.
That’s a pretty formidable top of the lineup, but the Mets are still light years behind the Dodgers in terms of depth and top-end talent. I certainly wouldn’t rush to bet them to win the World Series after this signing.
Cody Bellinger now slots to the top of the free agency list. The Yankees are the most likely destination after the Mets signed Bichette. But everyone’s chasing the Dodgers and is far behind. The fact that LA's odds to win it all are four-times shorter than the next closest team is a reminder of that reality.
2026 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +220
- New York Yankees +1100
- Seattle Mariners +1300
- Philadelphia Phillies +1300
- Toronto Blue Jays +1400
- Atlanta Braves +1500
- New York Mets +1500
- Boston Red Sox +1600
- Houston Astros +2000
- Baltimore Orioles +2000
- Chicago Cubs +2000
- San Diego Padres +2500
- Milwaukee Brewers +2700
- Detroit Tigers +3000
- Texas Rangers +3000
- Kansas City Royals +3500
- Cincinnati Reds +4500
- Cleveland Guardians +5000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +6500
- San Francisco Giants +6500
- Tampa Bay Rays +8000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +10000
- Athletics +10000
- Minnesota Twins +10000
- Miami Marlins +17500
- Los Angeles Angels +20000
- St. Louis Cardinals +25000
- Chicago White Sox +40000
- Colorado Rockies +50000
- Washington Nationals +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
