Analytics Show Colorado Buffaloes' Latest Chances of Becoming Bowl Eligible
Not only has the Colorado Buffaloes’ season fallen short of expectations, but the program as a whole has also been slipping in the national rankings.
Now sitting at 2-3, coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have dropped to No. 56 in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) after a 24-21 loss to BYU. It was a tightly contested game, but rankings don’t measure effort—only results. And at the end of the day, a loss is still a loss.
According to FPI, Colorado’s projected win total now sits at 5-7, with an exact projection in the 4.7–7.3 range. For reference, after the win over Wyoming, the Buffaloes had a 31.5 percent chance to make a bowl game, which requires at least six wins.
After the BYU loss, that number has slipped to just 25.1 percent.
That slim margin means every game left is going to carry extra weight. The program’s chances at a bowl are slipping away and the pressure only grows with each stumble.
If the Buffs want to turn things around, they’ve got to get it going now.
Is A Bowl Game Slipping Out Of Reach For The Buffaloes?
Based on how the schedule lines up, getting to a bowl game looks like an uphill climb for Sanders and Colorado.
The Buffaloes still have to close out the regular season against TCU, Iowa State, Utah, Arizona, West Virginia, Arizona State and Kansas State — opponents who have combined for a 23-10 record.
That’s not exactly the kind of stretch that makes life easier. Three of those teams are ranked inside the AP Top 25 Poll, and Colorado will likely be an underdog in several of those matchups.
They’ve shown they can stay competitive in tough games, but hanging around won’t cut it if they want to hit six wins.
As things stand, the path to a bowl looks like more of a long shot than a guarantee. If Sanders wants his team playing in December, the Buffs will need to pull off a couple of upsets to keep those hopes alive.
What Will It Take For Deion Sanders To Reach A Bowl Game This Year?
In reality, it’s going to take a lot from Sanders and the Buffaloes if they want to pick up four more wins this season.
Could they pull off wins against West Virginia and Kansas State? Sure. But the rest of the schedule is no joke, and a few of those matchups are going to be tough for the Buffs to get through.
The quarterback situation hasn’t made things any easier. With both Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub taking snaps this season, the offense has struggled to find a groove, and that inconsistency has shown in some of the early games.
If Sanders wants to get his team to a bowl, everything will need to click at once — the quarterback play, the defense, and effort on every single down.
Colorado can’t afford to mess around — every game matters. The schedule’s tough, but if they can snag a few key wins, the season could still turn around.