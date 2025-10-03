Deion Sanders Explains Why Colorado Buffaloes Haven't Shifted To Zone Defense
Despite some recent shortcomings at the second cornerback spot, coach Deion Sanders is confident that his Colorado Buffaloes defense remains best suited to play mostly man coverage.
During this week's episode of "Coach Prime's Playbook," Sanders was asked about the potential of Colorado incorporating more zone defense, and he offered an intriguing explanation. Essentially, "Coach Prime" believes his defensive backs are still capable of winning more 1-on-1 matchups.
"When you start doing things that are uncharacteristic of the players' strengths, it's gonna offer you up to be taken," Sanders told host Romi Bean of CBS Colorado. "I'm trying to put that as politely as possible. We just got to make plays. It's not like we're not capable. We're capable. It's not like the wrong plays are being called. The right plays are being called. We just go to make plays."
Sanders' answer included a show of support for second-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, whose secondary lost the likes of cornerbacks Travis Hunter and Colton Hood and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig this offseason. Outside of safety Tawfiq Byard, Livingston's new-look secondary has underperformed, particularly at the second cornerback spot.
"Play ball and everybody in the country is going to know you," Sanders said of his corners. "We teach our guys to play it play by play. Forget the last play and go on to the next play. That's the right mindset of a good cornerback. Let me tell you something about the mindset of good DBs, and I want everybody out there listening to hear this, this is coming from him: 95 percent of defensive backs play not to get beat. Five percent play to make a play. I am looking for that five."
With opposing quarterbacks often avoiding top cornerback DJ McKinney, Makari Vickers, Teon Parks and the currently injured RJ Johnson have all struggled at the second cornerback spot while playing man defense. Nickelback Preston Hodge and even McKinney have also committed too many penalties.
"Penalties will happen; it's the timing of some of the penalties," Sanders. "That's the problem, the timing. We have the DBs wearing gloves at practice like mittens so they can't reach. We're doing everything we can. We just got to make the plays and not do the stuff that disables you and disarms you from winning the game."
MORE: Kickoff Time Announced For Colorado Buffaloes, Iowa State Cyclones Matchup
MORE: Colorado Coach Deion Sanders' Honest Postgame Speech To His Team After Buffaloes Loss
MORE: Travis Hunter's Cool Postgame Move Shows Why He's Fan Favorite
Keys To Quieting TCU
Colorado's secondary will face its toughest test so far on Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs, who ranks third in the Big 12 Conference with 320.8 passing yards per game.
"They are going to run tempo offense, which they do really well," Sanders said. "We have to get the plays in and out, and we have to make sure we are on the same page. Even if you are wrong, be wrong right, meaning everybody is on the same page. If we all are running together, we are good. That team presents you a lot of problems with tempo. We are practicing that right now."
Colorado and TCU will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MT on Fox.