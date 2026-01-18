Former Colorado Quarterback Ryan Staub Transfers To SEC Program

Among the several transfer portal departures for the Colorado Buffaloes was quarterback Ryan Staub. The quarterback has found a new home through the portal, committing to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Staub has spent the past three years with the Buffaloes, earning one start in 2025. After setting visits with several programs, including Big 12 rival the Cincinnati Bearcats, Staub informed ESPN that he is committed to Tennessee, and could compete for the starting role.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why Tennessee Is An Ideal Landing Spot For Ryan Staub

Though Staub has spent his time in Colorado as a backup, he brings a veteran presence to the quarterback room in Tennessee. This was a position of need for the Volunteers as quarterback Joey Aguilar is seeking an extra year of eligibility, and it is unlikely to be granted.

The Volunteers will have quarterbacks George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon, but neither has collegiate playing experience. Staub, while he only started in one game in 2025, will bring the playing experience that the Volunteers could be looking for.

Through four games this season, Staub passed for 427 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. His lone start was against the Houston Cougars, when he went 19-of-25 for 204 yards.

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

With the Buffaloes expected to start former four-star quarterback Julian Lewis in 2026, Staub entered the portal and will have the opportunity to compete with MacIntyre and Brandon for the starting role at the SEC program.

Colorado Buffaloes’ 2025 Quarterback Position

Lewis spent his true freshman season with the Buffaloes developing, appearing in just four games. With Colorado only holding three wins, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave Lewis a chance to start in two games before shutting the quarterback down to keep his redshirt.

Through four games, Lewis passed for 589 yards and four touchdowns. While he had a completion percentage of 55.3 and was sacked 12 times, he did not throw an interception. Lewis proved he can step up and make deep passes, and with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion joining the program, the Buffaloes' offense can become an explosive unit in 2026.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With Staub transferring to Tennessee and former Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter out of eligibility, Colorado had to target a backup through the portal. With the quarterback room thin, the Colorado staff brought in a solid backup behind Lewis, receiving a commitment from former Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson.

Wilson only appeared in one game in 2025, which was against Colorado. In 2024, the quarterback played in nine games when former Utah quarterback Cam Rising suffered a hand injury.

That season, Wilson passed for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns, showing up for his team when his name was called upon.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) warms up before the game against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Wilson is bringing playing experience and filling a position of need in Boulder. Along with being a player who can step in if Lewis has to come out of the game, Wilson’s experience can also help the young quarterback continue to develop.

Despite losing several athletes, including Staub, the Buffaloes have acquired 40 players through the portal.

