How Colorado's Transfer Portal Class Compares to the Big 12
The Colorado Buffaloes have once again added a significant number of players to the roster in hopes of bouncing back from a very tough 2025 campaign.
Under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have strived to be successful but have not been able to find success when it comes to wins on the field. However, a new transfer portal strategy may help Colorado to change that.
Manny Navarro’s Assessment of Colorado
Manny Navarro of The Athletic did a deep dive and graded each team in the Big 12 in terms of their transfer portal success and the overall state of their roster moving forward.
Navarro noted that the Buffaloes brought in 43 players, while losing 36 players to the portal or exhausting their last year of eligibility in 2025. With all the departures that only leaves four starters left from 2025 after the 3-9 campaign.
Another metric used by Navarro was career snaps added versus career snaps lost. Colorado added 29,649 snaps between all the new transfers, and lost 22,182 snaps among the departures.
This statistic, more than anything, speaks to the approach Coach Prime has now shifted to. He is now looking for players who have shown the ability to be productive regardless of the level they play at.
This is most evident with additions from places like San Jose State, which has given Colorado two projected starters. Receiver Danny Scudero and guard Jose Soto. The other transfers mentioned by Navarro include receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., tackle Taj White, linebacker Liona Lefau, and safety Boo Carter.
With these additions in mind, Navarro settled on an overall grade of a B for Colorado. The opportunity for several players with a history of production to improve multiple position groups is a major reason why there can be optimism in Boulder for the Buffaloes.
Other teams in the Big 12 that received higher grades were BYU and Hosuton both receiving a B+, Oklahoma State receiving an A-, and Texas Tech at the top with an A.
MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout
MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026
MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Freshman Recruiting
The transfer portal has become the main source of roster building in the new era of college football, but it is not the only way. There is also the alternative of high school recruiting to develop young talent in the building if they stay the full four years.
Sanders, since he arrived in Colorado in 2022, has averaged 16.5 freshmen per year to add to his roster for the following season, as noted by Navarro. However, freshmen, for the most part, do not normally contribute right away since they need time to develop, learn the system, and adapt to the speed and physicality of the college game.
In today’s game, where there is significant turnover on every roster, being able to sign and develop freshmen to become key contributors may become one of the more valuable elements of roster building.
Improvement In The Trenches
After a season where both sides of the line of scrimmage did not perform well, coach Sanders made sure to recruit and improve the offensive and defensive lines.
The defensive line especially needed some improvements, as it finished as one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation in 2025. The new transfers include defensive tackle Santanna Hopper from Tulane and edge rusher Toby Anene from North Dakota State.
On the offensive line, the group did not do a great job of creating rushing lanes for the running backs or protecting the quarterbacks last season. The line also has to deal with the departure of tackle Jordan Seaton through the portal to LSU.
As such, Coach Prime recruited some solid players to help up front. This includes guard Jose Soto, center Demetrius Hunter, and tackles Taj White and Bo Hughley. All of these new Buffaloes should have an opportunity to contribute and help Colorado in 2026.
The tackle position will be a place to keep an eye on to see who will replace Seaton on the left side. However, it does seem that the early favorite would be Bo Hughley with his experience as a left tackle in the SEC.
Colorado did have a very successful transfer portal cycle with key additions who should help to make an immediate impact. However, Sanders does need this group to be successful and rack up wins in 2026.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94