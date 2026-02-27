How Colorado's Transfer Portal Class Compares to the Big 12

The Colorado Buffaloes have once again added a significant number of players to the roster in hopes of bouncing back from a very tough 2025 campaign.

Under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes have strived to be successful but have not been able to find success when it comes to wins on the field. However, a new transfer portal strategy may help Colorado to change that.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Manny Navarro’s Assessment of Colorado

Manny Navarro of The Athletic did a deep dive and graded each team in the Big 12 in terms of their transfer portal success and the overall state of their roster moving forward.

Navarro noted that the Buffaloes brought in 43 players, while losing 36 players to the portal or exhausting their last year of eligibility in 2025. With all the departures that only leaves four starters left from 2025 after the 3-9 campaign.

Another metric used by Navarro was career snaps added versus career snaps lost. Colorado added 29,649 snaps between all the new transfers, and lost 22,182 snaps among the departures.

This statistic, more than anything, speaks to the approach Coach Prime has now shifted to. He is now looking for players who have shown the ability to be productive regardless of the level they play at.

This is most evident with additions from places like San Jose State, which has given Colorado two projected starters. Receiver Danny Scudero and guard Jose Soto. The other transfers mentioned by Navarro include receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., tackle Taj White, linebacker Liona Lefau, and safety Boo Carter.

With these additions in mind, Navarro settled on an overall grade of a B for Colorado. The opportunity for several players with a history of production to improve multiple position groups is a major reason why there can be optimism in Boulder for the Buffaloes.

Other teams in the Big 12 that received higher grades were BYU and Hosuton both receiving a B+, Oklahoma State receiving an A-, and Texas Tech at the top with an A.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Freshman Recruiting

The transfer portal has become the main source of roster building in the new era of college football, but it is not the only way. There is also the alternative of high school recruiting to develop young talent in the building if they stay the full four years.

Sanders, since he arrived in Colorado in 2022, has averaged 16.5 freshmen per year to add to his roster for the following season, as noted by Navarro. However, freshmen, for the most part, do not normally contribute right away since they need time to develop, learn the system, and adapt to the speed and physicality of the college game.

In today’s game, where there is significant turnover on every roster, being able to sign and develop freshmen to become key contributors may become one of the more valuable elements of roster building.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Improvement In The Trenches

After a season where both sides of the line of scrimmage did not perform well, coach Sanders made sure to recruit and improve the offensive and defensive lines.

The defensive line especially needed some improvements, as it finished as one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation in 2025. The new transfers include defensive tackle Santanna Hopper from Tulane and edge rusher Toby Anene from North Dakota State.

On the offensive line, the group did not do a great job of creating rushing lanes for the running backs or protecting the quarterbacks last season. The line also has to deal with the departure of tackle Jordan Seaton through the portal to LSU.

As such, Coach Prime recruited some solid players to help up front. This includes guard Jose Soto, center Demetrius Hunter, and tackles Taj White and Bo Hughley. All of these new Buffaloes should have an opportunity to contribute and help Colorado in 2026.

The tackle position will be a place to keep an eye on to see who will replace Seaton on the left side. However, it does seem that the early favorite would be Bo Hughley with his experience as a left tackle in the SEC.

Colorado did have a very successful transfer portal cycle with key additions who should help to make an immediate impact. However, Sanders does need this group to be successful and rack up wins in 2026.