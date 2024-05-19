Arizona's Kameron Hawkins transfers to Colorado
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes received another commitment via the transfer portal on Saturday. Former Arizona long snapper Kameron Hawkins made it official and announced he would soon be Boulder bound.
The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder has appeared in two games over the past two years for the Wildcats. Hawkins was the fifth-ranked prospect at his position nationally while at Orange Lutheran HS (Calif.). He was part of the 2020 recruiting class and noted as an FBU All-American. Believe it or not, Hawkins is only the seventh player with ties to the Golden State on the Buffs roster.
Despite being one of the top long snappers, he was a two-star overall and his only offer was from Arizona. Hawkins replaces Cameron Warchuck who hit the transfer portal earlier this month. The original recruit of Karl Dorrell has since committed to Washington.
Colorado slides back up to a total of 39 incoming players from the portal. They're still negative three to the year and lost running back Rashad Amos to Ole Miss earlier on Saturday. The 1,000-yard rusher from Miami (OH) has been committed to five FBS programs over the past two years.
Hawkins will have two years of experience left on the book starting next year.