Buffs Beat

Baltimore Ravens Rookie LaJohntay Wester Addresses Emotional Touchdown, Roster Cuts

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester scored an 87-yard touchdown on a punt return in his NFL preseason debut. Wester was emotional after becoming arguably the biggest winner of the Ravens' preseason game, possibly locking up a roster spot as cuts loom.

Bri Amaranthus

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester scored a 87-yard touchdown on a punt return in his NFL preseason debut. Wester was emotional after becoming arguably the biggest winner of the Ravens' preseason game, possibly locking up a roster spot as cuts loom.

Baltimore ravens LaJohntay Wester rookie touchdown preseason game roster cut nfl training camp jim harbaugh special teams win
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

LaJohntay Wester Locks Up Roster Spot With Break Out Performance?

NFL preseason is a rookie's best chance to grab the attention of the front office and coaching staff. Wester certainly "won" his first NFL appearance, making a solid case for the Ravens to keep the former Colorado Buffaloes standout on the 53-man roster.

Wester dazzled with an electric punt return for an 87-yard touchdown in a 24-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. However, Wester also led the team in the following categories:

• 3 targets
• 2 receptions
• 41 receiving yards
• 104 return yards
• 145 total yards
• 1 touchdown (Tied-1st on team)

Those stats will certainly leave a lasting impression on Baltimore as the team sorts through their roster decisions.

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wester Reacts To Emotional Touchdown, Roster Cuts

Wester was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 203rd overall pick. Since arriving in Baltimore, Wester's work ethic has shined. After his NFL debut, Wester discussed his performance in the locker room.

"Man, I've been overlooked all my life in the game," Wester said. "Since I was six years old, I was still making plays. So for me to be able to overcome All of that and get here and be able to get my first NFL touchdown in the game like this, it was amazing. It was just a whole lot of built up emotion and anger and frustration and crying, all of that. I just let it loose tonight."

What was Wester thinking on his first punt returns?

"This might be the one. That's what I was thinking," Wester said. "I was real aggressive tonight. That was my goal coming into the game - is to be aggressive and let God work his magic."

Wester knows the challenge of making the roster and securing a special teams job.

"One of the reasons they brought me here is to become a game changer in the special teams department... I'm taking that role head on, I just have to keep improving day-in and day-out so I can go ahead and lock that job down when the season starts," Wester continued.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Ari
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

MORE: Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Cleveland Browns GM Before Preseason Games

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About Returning To Dallas, Big 12 Championship Game

MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On Travis Hunter Opinion

MORE: Joe Flacco Reacts To Shedeur Sanders Starting Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener

Baltimore Roster Cuts Loom

The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.

Wester has seen a lot special teams work in NFL training camp, showing off his versatility and excellent decision making.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game i
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Wester was a fan-favorite in Boulder, and Colorado Buffaloes fans are not surprised to see him as one of the biggest winners in his first chance to shine in the NFL.

In his lone season in Colorado, Wester provided multiple unforgettable moments including: a Hail Mary catch against the Baylor Bears that set up the Buffaloes' overtime win and a 76-yard punt return touchdown vs. the Utah Utes. Catching passes from fellow NFL rookie Shedeur Sanders, Wester totaled 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. On special teams, he added 10 returns for an average of 12.2 yards.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football