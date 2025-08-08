Baltimore Ravens Rookie LaJohntay Wester Addresses Emotional Touchdown, Roster Cuts
Baltimore Ravens rookie wide receiver LaJohntay Wester scored a 87-yard touchdown on a punt return in his NFL preseason debut. Wester was emotional after becoming arguably the biggest winner of the Ravens' preseason game, possibly locking up a roster spot as cuts loom.
LaJohntay Wester Locks Up Roster Spot With Break Out Performance?
NFL preseason is a rookie's best chance to grab the attention of the front office and coaching staff. Wester certainly "won" his first NFL appearance, making a solid case for the Ravens to keep the former Colorado Buffaloes standout on the 53-man roster.
Wester dazzled with an electric punt return for an 87-yard touchdown in a 24-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. However, Wester also led the team in the following categories:
• 3 targets
• 2 receptions
• 41 receiving yards
• 104 return yards
• 145 total yards
• 1 touchdown (Tied-1st on team)
Those stats will certainly leave a lasting impression on Baltimore as the team sorts through their roster decisions.
Wester Reacts To Emotional Touchdown, Roster Cuts
Wester was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 203rd overall pick. Since arriving in Baltimore, Wester's work ethic has shined. After his NFL debut, Wester discussed his performance in the locker room.
"Man, I've been overlooked all my life in the game," Wester said. "Since I was six years old, I was still making plays. So for me to be able to overcome All of that and get here and be able to get my first NFL touchdown in the game like this, it was amazing. It was just a whole lot of built up emotion and anger and frustration and crying, all of that. I just let it loose tonight."
What was Wester thinking on his first punt returns?
"This might be the one. That's what I was thinking," Wester said. "I was real aggressive tonight. That was my goal coming into the game - is to be aggressive and let God work his magic."
Wester knows the challenge of making the roster and securing a special teams job.
"One of the reasons they brought me here is to become a game changer in the special teams department... I'm taking that role head on, I just have to keep improving day-in and day-out so I can go ahead and lock that job down when the season starts," Wester continued.
MORE: Shilo Sanders Turns Head Of Cleveland Browns GM Before Preseason Games
MORE: What Deion Sanders Said About Returning To Dallas, Big 12 Championship Game
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On Travis Hunter Opinion
MORE: Joe Flacco Reacts To Shedeur Sanders Starting Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener
Baltimore Roster Cuts Loom
The deadline for NFL teams to reduce their rosters to 53 players is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 27.
Wester has seen a lot special teams work in NFL training camp, showing off his versatility and excellent decision making.
Wester was a fan-favorite in Boulder, and Colorado Buffaloes fans are not surprised to see him as one of the biggest winners in his first chance to shine in the NFL.
In his lone season in Colorado, Wester provided multiple unforgettable moments including: a Hail Mary catch against the Baylor Bears that set up the Buffaloes' overtime win and a 76-yard punt return touchdown vs. the Utah Utes. Catching passes from fellow NFL rookie Shedeur Sanders, Wester totaled 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. On special teams, he added 10 returns for an average of 12.2 yards.