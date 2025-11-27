Darren Woodson Doesn't Hold Back On Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is one of the most notable defensive backs in NFL history. One reason for his success in the NFL is his self-discipline. Sanders is now using his tough mindset as a coach with the Buffaloes.
Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson appeared on “The Pivot” and discussed the time he was teammates with Sanders on the Dallas Cowboys. Woodson called the Colorado coach one of the best teammates, and it was due to Sanders’ mentality.
“There’s two guys that I will say the best football players I’ve ever played with … Deion was the most dominant, most disciplined,” Woodson said. “He was strong. He had great hands, great eyes. He just anticipated.”
Woodson went on to give an example of the first time he knew Sanders was a hard worker, which was the Colorado coach’s first practice with the Cowboys. Sanders joined the Cowboys in 1995, and despite being in the league for several years at that point, he was always looking to improve.
“I remember the first time he practiced with us. We were out at practice, and we were two-time Super Bowl champs, right? And we were doing one-on-ones,” Woodson explains. “He was on the one side; he got beat on a quick out route. During one-on-ones. The next one came up. He was like ‘Hey, wait a minute,’ he told all the other five dudes, he said ‘ya’ll go on that side."
“Everybody walked on the other side. He took every rep. He just worked. He was working. He pressed himself,” Woodson continued. “The most dangerous person is that person that truly believes in himself. And I learned that from him early on.”
How Deion Sanders' Discipline As A Player Has Helped Him As A Coach
Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 after having a successful NFL career. He is now in his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes, and his dedication to improving has never changed.
Sanders has had to face several adversities in 2025, dealing with health issues including blood clots and an aggressive bladder cancer. Through the challenges, he still worked to get back to Boulder to coach his team. While the Buffaloes' season may not be going as Sanders had hoped, he remains just as dedicated to the team as he was before the season began.
The 2025 season is Sanders’ first time not coaching his sons. As a coach, losing your starting quarterback, with Shedeur Sanders moving on to the NFL, is tough, but not having his sons on the team has been something new for him to learn as a father.
While reflecting on his time being teammates with Sanders, Woodson said he learned that the most dangerous person is someone who believes in himself. As a coach, this is something Sanders can pass down to his athletes. Sanders is a mentor, and college athletes are at an impressionable age where the Colorado coach can help them not just with their on-field play, but with their mentality.
With a 3-8 record and just one game remaining, changes will have to be made to the team for next season. When it comes to the roster, Sanders will look for players who are not just talented but have the work ethic to step up each day, even through hardship.
In October, Sanders called out the players on his team for quitting on the season. He called for the players who are still in it to separate themselves from those who are giving up.
Beyond that, Sanders recently spoke about how quarterback Julian Lewis handled the Buffaloes’ most recent bye week. Lewis spent the bye focusing on studying film, and Sanders emphasized that he is proud of the dedication. It is the players with a work ethic like that who will succeed with Sanders as the coach.
Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will close out the season against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 29.