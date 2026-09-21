Betting Odds for Colorado vs. Baylor Set Intriguing Line

The Colorado Buffaloes will look to bounce back from a Week 3 loss when they travel to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor Bears. Colorado enters the matchup with a 2-1 record after suffering a 41-7 loss to Northwestern. Baylor also sits at 2-1 heading into the contest, so both programs experienced highs and lows early in the season.

The Buffaloes opened the season with close wins over Georgia Tech and a dominant win over Weber State before running into trouble against Northwestern. Now, Colorado will have another opportunity to make a statement on the road against a Baylor team that is favored by the betting market.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor Favored by 10.5 Points, Moneyline and Over/Under

Baylor sits as a 10.5-point favorite over Colorado according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Buffaloes are currently listed at +10.5, while the Bears are -10.5. That means Colorado can lose by as many as 10 points and can still cover the spread. Baylor, on the other hand, would need to win by at least 11 points for the Bears to cover.

The spread reflects the market’s expectations for the matchup, specifically with Baylor playing at home. The Buffaloes will be looking to respond after their difficult performance against Northwestern, as Baylor tries to use home-field advantage to control the game.

The moneyline also gives Baylor the advantage. Across the current market, Colorado has been listed around +235 to +285, while Baylor has been listed between approximately -260 and -365. A positive moneyline on Colorado means a $100 wager would produce a profit of between $235 and $285 if the Buffaloes win. This all depends on the sportsbook and current price. Baylor’s negative moneyline means bettors would need to risk more than $100 to win $100 on the Bears.

The Over/Under sits at around 54.5 points in the broader betting market. Bettors taking the Over would need the two teams to combine for at least 55 points, while the Under would cash if the final combined score is 54 points or fewer.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The total provides another interesting angle because both teams have already produced a variety of offensive results this season. Colorado scored 52 points against Weber State but managed only seven against Northwestern. Baylor has also had a mixed start, making the total one of the numbers worth watching as kickoff approaches.

The odds could continue to move throughout the week as sportsbooks respond to injuries, lineup news and betting activity. Quarterback news could also play a role in the market, particularly with the Buffaloes preparing for their first game since the Northwestern loss.

What the Odds Mean for Colorado

Colorado enters the matchup facing a significant challenge, with the betting market giving Baylor the advantage across the spread and moneyline. Colorado is not only an underdog on the road but is being given more than a touchdown on the spread.

For Colorado, staying within the 10.5-point spread would require a much more competitive performance than the team had against the Wildcats. The Buffaloes will need to limit turnovers and find consistency on both sides of the ball in order to keep the game close.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s first three games have shown how quickly the team’s fortunes can change. The Buffaloes opened their year with a one-point victory over Georgia Tech, which was then followed by their 52-21 win over Weber State. The team then suffered a 34-point loss to Northwestern. This recent loss will make their upcoming game an important opportunity to show how they respond to adversity.

Meanwhile, Baylor will be looking to protect its home field and continue its own 2-1 start. With the Bears favored by 10.5 points and carrying a sizable moneyline advantage, the betting market expects Baylor to have control of the matchup.

The Buffaloes will have a chance to challenge those expectations when the two teams meet and a chance to redeem themselves as well.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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