Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $1,000 Matched in FanCash for UFC 331

New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms apply-see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

UFC 331 brings one of the most compelling rematches of the year, and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS gives new bettors a chance to capitalize on the action. New users can earn up to $1,000 in FanCash through Sept. 19 by placing qualifying wagers on the Van-Pantoja 2 main event and beyond.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for UFC 331

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to claim up to $100 in FanCash per day for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000. To qualify, you'll need to wager at least $1 on any market with odds of minus-500 or longer. If your bet loses, Fanatics returns your stake as FanCash bonus funds.

Here's how it works in practice: Say you place a $50 wager on Deiveson Figueiredo to win at minus-300 odds during UFC 331. If Figueiredo loses, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future bets. If your pick wins, you keep your standard winnings. This structure makes exploring sportsbook promos particularly valuable when betting on major UFC events with multiple fights and betting angles.

The offer includes several important terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

New users only; existing account holders cannot claim this offer.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.

Use promo code SIBONUS during registration.

Wager at least $1 on any market with minus-500 odds or longer.

FanCash bonus funds expire after seven days.

The offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

Complete a 1x playthrough requirement before withdrawing funds.

With Van-Pantoja 2 as your day one bet, you can immediately test the platform while watching one of the year's most anticipated title fights. The 26-second finish in their first meeting left too many questions unanswered, making this rematch essential viewing for MMA fans and bettors alike.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for UFC 331

Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on UFC 331:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app or visit the website. Create a new account by providing your personal information and government-issued ID for verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS during the registration process. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first wager of at least $1 on any UFC 331 market with minus-500 odds or longer. If your bet loses, you'll receive up to $100 in FanCash within 24 hours. Repeat this process for up to 10 consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 total. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal.

For a deeper dive into the platform's features and functionality, check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Additional promotions available at Fanatics Sportsbook

Once you've claimed your welcome offer, Fanatics continues rewarding loyal bettors with ongoing promotions and boosts. The sportsbook regularly updates its promotional calendar with new opportunities tied to major sporting events, including UFC cards, NFL games, and more. Existing users should check the "Promos" section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover daily boosts, parlay specials, and other exclusive offers that can enhance your betting experience throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.