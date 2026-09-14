Colorado's Momentum Could Prove Betting Odds vs. Northwestern Wrong

The Colorado Buffaloes are back on the road following their home opener against Weber State. The Buffaloes will be facing the Northwestern Wildcats, and the latest betting market has Northwestern entering the matchup as a slight favorite. With Colorado coming off of their dominant victory, the Buffaloes will look to carry their momentum into this upcoming game that could come down to some key plays.

According to the current odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Northwestern is favored by 3.5 points while Colorado is at +3.5. The Wildcats are also favored on the moneyline at -178, with Colorado sitting at +146. The Over/Under is set at 49.5 points. While these numbers can still change throughout the week, they provide an early look at how the betting market is viewing the matchup ahead of kickoff on Saturday night.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern Favored by 3.5 Points

The most important numbers to look at this coming week are the 3.5-point spread.

For the bettors backing Northwestern, the Wildcats would need to win by at least four points for a -3.5 wager to cover. FanDuel Sportsbook currently lists the Wildcats at -3.5 (+100), while Colorado is +3.5 (-110). A wager on Colorado at +3.5 would cover if the Buffaloes either lose by three points or fewer or win outright.

The small spread indicates that the market expects a competitive game. Despite the fact that Northwestern has the benefit of playing at home, Colorado is not being treated as a full blown, significant underdog. The Buffaloes’ performance in their previous game could be a factor as well for bettors evaluating the spread.

Since the Buffaloes are coming off a 52-21 victory over Weber State, it gives Colorado some momentum heading into this next road game. The offense had an exceptionally memorable day but Northwestern is set to put up a slightly different challenge.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans display a team flag during the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The moneyline also favors the Wildcats, as they’re listed at -178, with Colorado listed at +146. Unlike the spread, a moneyline wager only requires the selected team to go home with a win.

The moneyline still provides Colorado with a realistic opportunity to be an underdog that wins outright. Northwestern is favored, but when it comes to the odds suggest that this is anything but a matchup where the Wildcats will smoothly achieve the win.

Over/Under Set at 47.5 Points

Another major betting market to watch is this game’s 49.5-point over/under. FanDuel currently lists the over at -110, with the under at -110.

In order for the over to hit, the Buffaloes and Wildcats would need to combine for at least 50 points. The under would hit if the teams finish with 49 points or fewer.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) reacts in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The total is especially interesting when taking into consideration Colorado’s 52-point performance in its previous game. However, the betting market is projecting a much lower-scoring contest against Northwestern. This could reflect the expectation of a more competitive matchup where both teams could have difficulty finding the end zone.

A final score of 28-24 in favor of Northwestern, for example, would produce 52 total points and result in the game going over 49.5. A 24-21 Northwestern win would end up with 45 combined points and put the game under.

Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) is lifted by offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) after Lewis' touchdown run during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current numbers give the Wildcats the advantage amongst the three primary betting markets. This includes -3.5 on the spread, -178 on the moneyline and 49.5 for the total. The Buffaloes are listed at +3.5, +146, and -110 on the over.

With Colorado coming off a convincing win and Northwestern having home-field advantage, Saturday’s game could provide an interesting test for both teams. Bettors will be watching to see whether the Buffaloes can stay within the 3.5-point spread and leave Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium with the outright upset at +146. The possibility of pushing the game past a 49.5-point total also remains.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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