Colorado Buffaloes Announce Schedule Change For Opener at Georgia Tech
The Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will now come a bit earlier than previously expected.
As announced Monday, the first game on Colorado football's 2026 schedule has been moved from Saturday, Sept. 5, to Thursday, Sept. 3. ESPN will broadcast the game from Bobby Dowd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Atlanta, Georgia, with kickoff time still to be announced.
In a Friday evening matchup at Folsom Field, Georgia Tech beat Colorado in last year's season opener, 27-20. Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King, who's now looking to take his talents to the NFL, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.
"They were much more physical than we were," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said after the loss. They were much more aggressive at times. We made some plays that we should have capitalized off some of the plays we made... It's not like we were tricked, fooled or anything. I think we had success running the ball at times as well, but we missed a few plays that we should have hit."
Coach Brent Key's Yellow Jackets went on to finish the season 9-4 (6-2 ACC) while Colorado closed at 3-9 (1-8 Big 12).
Previewing Colorado's 2026 Season Opener at Georgia Tech
From a Colorado perspective, all eyes will be on redshirt freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and the plethora of transfers Sanders has brought in this offseason. Wide receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State), safety Boo Carter (Tennessee), offensive tackle Bo Hughley (Georgia) and others are among the Buffs' most intriguing transfer additions.
Georgia Tech is also entering a new era following the losses of several key offensive players, including King, lineman Keylan Rutledge, running back Jamal Haynes and wide receiver Eric Rivers. Former Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza, running back Justice Haynes (Michigan) and defensive end Noah Carter (Alabama) headline Georgia Tech's incoming transfer class.
As Colorado saw last year, Georgia Tech prides itself on winning the battle in the trenches, meaning the Buffs' incoming offensive and defensive linemen must step up in what should be a difficult road environment.
Colorado Football's 2026 Schedule
Including the season opener, three of Colorado's first four games will come away from Folsom Field.
- At Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Sept. 3)
- Vs. Weber State Wildcats (Sept. 12)
- At Northwestern Wildcats (Sept. 19)
- At Baylor Bears (Sept. 26)
- Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Oct. 3)
- Vs. Utah Utes (Oct. 17)
- At Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oct. 24)
- Vs. Kansas State Wildcats (Oct. 31)
- At Arizona State Sun Devils (Nov. 7)
- Vs. Houston Cougars (Nov. 14)
- At Cincinnati Bearcats (Nov. 21)
- Vs. UCF Knights (Nov. 28)
Colorado, which is entering its third season back in the Big 12 Conference, is looking to reach its third bowl game since 2024. The Buffs lost the Alamo Bowl in 2020 and 2024.
