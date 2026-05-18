Georgia Tech Teases Quarterback Decision for Colorado's Season Opener

With the Colorado Buffaloes entering one of the more important seasons under coach Deion Sanders, winning as early on in the season as possible is essential. With that in mind, Colorado’s Week 1 test is a road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who have a very important decision to make on the offensive side of the ball.

After the conclusion of spring practice and the 2026 season in sight, it seems that Georgia Tech may have made its decision on who the starting quarterback will be in their matchup with Colorado.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' Projected Starting Quarterback

"It’s no secret we’re gonna have a quarterback start the first game that’s never started a college football game. Most likely it will be Alberto (Mendoza),” said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key in an interview with Andy Staples of On3.

As indicated by what Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said, it seems that Alberto Mendoza is projected to be the starter and has very little experience at the college level. A major reason for that was the fact that Alberto Mendoza sat behind his brother, Fernando Mendoza, at Indiana during an incredible 2025 season for the Hoosiers.

Heading into the 2026 season, with Alberto Mendoza expected to be the starter, Georgia Tech may have an uphill battle to climb with the lack of experience at the quarterback position. Over the past few seasons, it seems that some of the most experienced quarterbacks are those who have been able to find success late in the season.

So, it will be interesting to see how Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey tries to help Mendoza run the offense and find consistent success for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

With the lack of experience that Georgia Tech has at quarterback, it seems that Colorado could have a major advantage as they prepare for the Yellow Jackets' offense in anticipation of the Week 1 matchup.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Advantages

On the defensive side of the ball, Colorado has a new defensive coordinator with Chris Marve stepping in after the surprising departure of Robert Livingston to the NFL.

Throughout the spring, Marve has implemented a new culture for the Colorado defense, which includes a major emphasis on violence, physicality, aggressiveness, speed, and versatility in fronts and coverages.

In the transfer portal, Colorado did a great job of finding players on the defensive side of the ball, showing the ability to be versatile and produce, but also have a significant amount of experience that should help them to find success in Marve’s defense.

As Colorado prepares for Georgia Tech for their first test in 2026, the Buffalo seem to have two key advantages. The first being the inexperience that Mendoza has at the college football level, and the second being Marve having gone against Key’s system during his time with Virginia Tech as the defensive coordinator.

With these advantages, Marve should have a good idea of how to limit Georgia Tech’s offense and put Mendoza in very uncomfortable situations, which could completely shift the tempo and results of the game.

If Marve can put Mendoza in uncomfortable situations, this could open the door for Colorado to not only win in week one but have a chance to dominate and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Week 1 Quarterback Matchup

For Colorado’s offense, there are also a few questions, but the Buffaloes do have the benefit of their quarterback playing in a few games during 2025.

Heading into the 2026 season, the projected starting quarterback for Colorado seems to be redshirt freshman Julian Lewis, who played in four games last season and started in two. Throughout the 2025 season, Lewis showed flashes of potential and even got close to a 300-yard game as he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns in a very competitive matchup against West Virginia.

While Lewis does not have a ton of experience, being able to play in four games during 2025 could be crucial for an early road test like this. In the Week 1 matchup with Georgia Tech, one of the keys for Lewis will simply be taking care of the ball and not forcing the issue, which should give the Buffaloes a great chance to win.

As Colorado and Georgia Tech prepared to face off against each other in Week 1, it will be interesting to see if Mendoza does, in fact, earn the starting role and if this game does come down to a quarterback, making a play for his team to seal the victory.

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