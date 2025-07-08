Buffs Beat

Big 12 Commissioner Makes Bold Prediction On College Football Playoff Bids

Commissioner Brett Yormark made a bold prediction regarding the College Football Playoff while speaking at Big 12 media days. After only sending the Arizona State Sun Devils last year, Yormark expects the Big 12 to have multiple CFP bids in the 2025 season.

Jack Carlough

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

While speaking at Big 12 media days on Tuesday, commissioner Brett Yormark made clear the confidence he has in his 16-team conference entering the 2025 college football season.

After sending only one team (Arizona State) to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff last season, Yormark believes the Big 12 is poised to earn multiple bids in 2025 due to the conference's depth, competitive balance and star power. The Big 12 may not have the top-end talent of the SEC or Big Ten, but it does have several above-average teams with high ceilings that could earn an at-large bid.

“Once again, I believe the Big 12 will be the deepest football conference in America,” Yormark said, per the Big 12's YouTube livestream. “No league offers the competitive balance that we do. Last season, the Big 12 led the nation in fourth quarter lead changes and go-ahead scores in the final minute of conference games."

Big 12 Commissioner Makes Bold Prediction On College Football Playoff Bids
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Yormark went on to praise the Big 12's head coaches, a group that includes Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders (Colorado) and established winners in Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Utah's Kyle Whittingham. Plus, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is largely regarded as one of college football's top young head coaches.

“We also boast one of the nation’s top coaching lineups, from Hall of Famers to rising stars," Yormark said. "I fully expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year and to show once again that we can compete with anyone.”

For Yormark's claim to become true, the Big 12 can't cannibalize itself as it did last year. Kansas, in particular, spoiled the conference's hopes of earning an at-large bid last season after beating Iowa State, BYU and Colorado in consecutive weeks. The Big 12 can't afford to have another Kansas-like squad magically run through the conference's top teams in November.

The Big 12's depth at quarterback works in its favor regarding the College Football Playoff. Established Power Four quarterbacks such as Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Iowa State's Rocco Becht, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and Texas Tech's Behren Morton all have the ability to lift their respective teams to the top of the Big 12.

MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit

MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie

Big 12 Commissioner Makes Bold Prediction On College Football Playoff Bids
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"This year, our star power, especially at quarterback, will be on full display," Yormark said. "The Big 12 returns nine starting quarterbacks who threw for over 2,400 yards last season. The rest of the Power Four combined? Just 11."

Although unproven at the Power Four level, Colorado also has talent at quarterback with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis battling for the Buffs' starting job. Salter helped the Flames finish the 2023 season ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, and many believe the veteran quarterback is capable of helping the Buffs maintain their winning ways in the Big 12 Conference.

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football