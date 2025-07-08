Big 12 Commissioner Makes Bold Prediction On College Football Playoff Bids
While speaking at Big 12 media days on Tuesday, commissioner Brett Yormark made clear the confidence he has in his 16-team conference entering the 2025 college football season.
After sending only one team (Arizona State) to the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff last season, Yormark believes the Big 12 is poised to earn multiple bids in 2025 due to the conference's depth, competitive balance and star power. The Big 12 may not have the top-end talent of the SEC or Big Ten, but it does have several above-average teams with high ceilings that could earn an at-large bid.
“Once again, I believe the Big 12 will be the deepest football conference in America,” Yormark said, per the Big 12's YouTube livestream. “No league offers the competitive balance that we do. Last season, the Big 12 led the nation in fourth quarter lead changes and go-ahead scores in the final minute of conference games."
Yormark went on to praise the Big 12's head coaches, a group that includes Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders (Colorado) and established winners in Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy and Utah's Kyle Whittingham. Plus, Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham is largely regarded as one of college football's top young head coaches.
“We also boast one of the nation’s top coaching lineups, from Hall of Famers to rising stars," Yormark said. "I fully expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year and to show once again that we can compete with anyone.”
For Yormark's claim to become true, the Big 12 can't cannibalize itself as it did last year. Kansas, in particular, spoiled the conference's hopes of earning an at-large bid last season after beating Iowa State, BYU and Colorado in consecutive weeks. The Big 12 can't afford to have another Kansas-like squad magically run through the conference's top teams in November.
The Big 12's depth at quarterback works in its favor regarding the College Football Playoff. Established Power Four quarterbacks such as Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, Iowa State's Rocco Becht, Kansas State's Avery Johnson, Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and Texas Tech's Behren Morton all have the ability to lift their respective teams to the top of the Big 12.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
"This year, our star power, especially at quarterback, will be on full display," Yormark said. "The Big 12 returns nine starting quarterbacks who threw for over 2,400 yards last season. The rest of the Power Four combined? Just 11."
Although unproven at the Power Four level, Colorado also has talent at quarterback with Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis battling for the Buffs' starting job. Salter helped the Flames finish the 2023 season ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll, and many believe the veteran quarterback is capable of helping the Buffs maintain their winning ways in the Big 12 Conference.