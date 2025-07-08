Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Grab Attention At Big 12 Football Media Days
The 2025 Big 12 football media days are underway in Frisco, Texas, and the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders remain one of the most intriguing squads in the 16-team conference.
While coach Deion Sanders and his five CU player representatives won't speak until Wednesday, they're expected to draw plenty of attention throughout the two-day event. It will make Sanders' first media availability in months as he recovers from an undisclosed health issue.
The Buffs are entering their second season back in the Big 12 Conference and their third under Sanders' leadership.
The TV channel for Big 12 media days will be on ESPNU, ESPN2 from 11:30 a.m. through 4 p.m ET.
Stay tuned for a running tracker highlighting what other coaches and players are saying about the Buffs at Big 12 media days.
“I’ve gotten to know Coach Prime really well," Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark said at last year's media days. "I love his energy and I love his passion for what he does. Obviously excited for Colorado coming back into the conference. He’s a football legend. And let’s face it, you know, there’s a big audience that follows him. And that’s going to benefit the Big 12 and all of our schools.”
"Coach Prime" will be joined at The Star in Frisco by quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney and kicker Alejandro Mata. Seaton and McKinney should enter the event riding high after being named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Monday.
In their first season back in the Big 12 last year, the Buffs went 9-4 overall and 7-2 in conference games, coming up just short of a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Colorado players and coaches have made clear this offseason that the program's next step is to win a conference title. Sanders' third season leading the Buffs will be his first without his sons — safety Shilo Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders — and Travis Hunter.
Some big storylines to follow...
Will "Coach Prime" open up about his health issue?
Sanders will likely address the health issue that has kept him away from Boulder this summer. About all that's known is that he has lost 14 pounds.
Quarterback Competition
"Coach Prime" is allowing both quarterbacks who are competing for the starting roll to speak at Big 12 media days. Lewis is entering his true freshman season while Salter transferred to Colorado in December following four seasons at Liberty.
McKinney, Seaton Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors
Seaton and McKinney, are Colorado's lone representatives on the All-Big 12 preseason team, as voted on by the conference's media.
Familiar Face
One of the Big 12's most accurate placekickers, Alejandro Mata will also represent Colorado in Frisco. The Honduras-born kicker began his college career playing for "Coach Prime" at Jackson State and has been a reliable force on special teams.