Updated Big 12 Conference Title Odds: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Long Shot?
Which team is the betting favorite to win the Big 12 Championship Game in 2025? The season doesn't begin until the end of August, but the Kansas State Wildcats now have the best odds to win the conference title at+550 (all odds in this article courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook). Behind Kansas State, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the 2024 Big 12 Champions, with odds of defending their crown at +600.
The Colorado Buffaloes enter the season with the ninth-best odds of winning the Big 12, tied with the TCU Horned Frogs at +1600. Teams like BYU, Baylor, Kansas, Utah, and Iowa State all have better odds to conference. At the other end, Arizona currently has the longest odds to win the Big 12 championship, +6500. Not far ahead is Houston at +5000.
In 2024, Arizona State defeated Iowa State 45-19 to win the conference title game and secure a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. All of Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado finished with a 7-2 record in Big 12 conference play, and the Buffaloes entered the final week of the regular season with a chance to compete in the Big 12 championship.
Colorado needed Houston to upset BYU on Nov. 30 in order to play against the Sun Devils. Instead, BYU won which moved Iowa State into the game.
The Buffaloes are scheduled to start spring practice on Tuesday, March 11. Colorado coach Deion Sanders will be leading his first Buffaloes team without his son, Shedeur Sanders, at quarterback as he figures to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Additionally, Colorado will be without wide receiver/cornerback and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, another projected top pick in the draft.
Still, "Coach Prime" landed a number of recruits who could contribute in their freshman season. Four-star quarterback Julian Lewis was Colorado's top-rated commit according to 247Sports' rankings. The Buffaloes are also bringing in a pair of four-star offensive linemen, Carde Smith and Chauncey Gooden, set to join former five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton up front.
However, the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook favor a number of other teams over Colorado. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and his team have the best odds as quarterback Avery Johnson enters his junior year with an experienced offensive line that features multiple seniors. Arizona State is losing star running back Cam Skattebo to the NFL, but Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham returns starting quarterback Sam Leavitt after the duo reached the CFP last season.
Behind them, the Texas Tech Red Raiders have the third-best odds of winning the Big 12.
Here are the betting odds for each Big 12 to win the conference championship game. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
+550 Kansas State
+600 Arizona State
+650 Texas Tech
+750 Baylor
+800 BYU
+800 Kansas
+1200 Iowa State
+1200 Utah
+1600 TCU
+1600 Colorado
+3000 Oklahoma State
+3000 West Virginia
+3500 Cincinnati
+3500 UCF
+5000 Houston
+6500 Arizona
