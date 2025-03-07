Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Before NFL Draft: 'Don't Believe Media'
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the pre-draft narratives are out in full force. Sanders made headlines after a report from insider Josina Anderson that described an assistant coach on an NFL team perceiving Sanders as "arrogant" during his NFL Combine interviews and meetings.
Sanders recently spoke about the conversations surrounding his and his draft stock while working out with social media personality and actor Bradley Martyn.
“Well everybody trying to make my stock drop right now, so who knows,” Sanders said.
Sanders was responding to a Las Vegas Raiders fan who told the former Colorado quarterback he wanted the Raiders to trade up in order to draft Sanders. Martyn then asked Sanders who specifically was trying to hurt his draft stock.
“You know how life gets, but it is what it is. It’s fool’s gold. It ain’t real. Don’t believe media," replied Sanders.
While there may be individuals in NFL circles or media members with negative opinions against Sanders, a number of people have come to the defense of Sanders after Anderson's report, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.
“I’m trying to remain composed and not really be as angry as I want to be. I’m fuming inside right now. What is he supposed to be as a quarterback entering the NFL? You can’t be insecure and still succeed. You can’t have doubts about your abilities and be successful as a quarterback in the NFL. If I know that, every single executive knows you have to have confidence. He has a resume that validates and backs up his confidence," said Smith.
Additionally, NFL analyst Mark Schlereth made a smiliar argument for Sanders on FS1.
"Show me a quarterback who's not arrogant. You ever sit with a guy who's going to be a star quarterback? Most of them are arrogant. Most of them have a lot of belief in what they do. He's incredibly accurate. He really understands not only offensive football, but he understands what you're doing as a defense, so he'll pick you apart that way," Schlereth said.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders reposted the clip of Schlereth quote onto social media, seemingly endorsing the NFL analyst's opinion.
Shedeur Sanders attended the NFL Combine, but he did not throw or participate in any drills and only met with teams instead. He is expected to participate in the Big 12 Pro Day from March 18-21, alongside Colorado star Travis Hunter and wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
The NFL Draft begins on April 24, and the Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick. Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is presumed to be the top signal-caller in the 2025 draft class. Will Sanders be the second quarterback taken? After Tennessee, the Cleveland Browns pick second followed by the New York Giants with the No. 3 selection.