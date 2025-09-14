Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Colorado Buffaloes Plummet After Week 3 Loss
Through the first three full weeks of the college football regular season, the Big 12 Conference has been plagued by underperforming teams and the lack of a solidified top tier.
The Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Utah Utes have all looked great, but the Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas State Wildcats' early struggles don't bode well for the overall health of the conference. Still, the season is young.
With Week 3 now complete, check out our updated Big 12 football power rankings:
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Record: 1-1
Despite taking a Week 3 bye, Oklahoma State is now the bottom team in our Big 12 power rankings after West Virginia's overtime win against Pitt.
15. West Virginia Mountaineers
Record: 2-1
It wasn't always pretty, but running back Tye Edwards' 141-yard, three-touchdown performance helped will the Mountaineers to a respectable win over Pitt and a slight bump in our power rankings.
14. UCF Knights
Record: 2-0
Another team on bye, coach Scott Frost's Knights stay put at No. 14. UCF will get plenty of eyeballs next weekend, however, when it hosts North Carolina.
13. Kansas State Wildcats
Record: 1-3 (0-1 Big 12)
It might be time to press the panic button in Manhattan. The discombobulated Wildcats are somehow 1-3 after falling to Arizona, 23-17.
12. Colorado Buffaloes
Record: 1-2 (0-1 Big 12)
With plenty of unknowns on defense and at quarterback, the Buffaloes' issues were brought to light in Friday's 36-20 loss at Houston. Coach Deion Sanders' squad was previously No. 9 in our post-Week 2 power rankings.
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Record: 2-1
Cincinnati put up 70 points against an inferior Northwestern State team in Week 3, highlighted by quarterback Brendan Sorsby completing all 15 of his passes and throwing five touchdowns.
10. Arizona Wildcats
Record: 3-0
Arizona took advantage of a discouraged Kansas State team in Week 3, and quarterback Noah Fifita may be returning to his 2023 self.
9. Houston Cougars
Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)
Houston's physical offensive and defensive lines helped pave the way for the Cougars' first conference win.
8. Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 2-1
Kansas certainly has a high ceiling, but its floor is also low, as displayed early last season. For now, the Jayhawks are firmly in the middle of our power rankings after a Week 3 bye.
7. BYU Cougars
Record: 2-0
BYU enjoyed a Week 3 bye and should feel pretty good about moving to 3-0 with a trip to East Carolina up next.
6. TCU Horned Frogs
Record: 2-0
The Horned Frogs and their explosive offense was off in Week 3, but they better be at their best against SMU next Saturday.
5. Baylor Bears
Record: 2-1
As expected, Baylor made quick work of Samford, although quarterback Sawyer Robertson likely isn't pleased with his two-interception game.
4. Arizona State Sun Devils
Record: 2-1
Former Buffs Jordyn Tyson and Chamon Metayer combined for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 34-15 win over Texas State.
3. Utah Utes
Record: 3-0
After a slow start offensively, Utah put up 28 second-half points in a win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday.
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Record: 3-0
Texas Tech's offense was no match for Oregon State as quarterback Behren Morton threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win.
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)
The lone Big 12 team with four wins, Iowa State maintains the top spot in our power rankings despite a sub-par Week 3 performance at Arkansas State.