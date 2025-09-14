Buffs Beat

Big 12 Football Power Rankings: Colorado Buffaloes Plummet After Week 3 Loss

The Colorado Buffaloes are firmly in the bottom half of our latest Big 12 football power rankings after an ugly Week 3 loss to the Houston Cougars. Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Baylor Bears remain in strong standing.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Through the first three full weeks of the college football regular season, the Big 12 Conference has been plagued by underperforming teams and the lack of a solidified top tier.

The Iowa State Cyclones, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Utah Utes have all looked great, but the Colorado Buffaloes and Kansas State Wildcats' early struggles don't bode well for the overall health of the conference. Still, the season is young.

With Week 3 now complete, check out our updated Big 12 football power rankings:

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) throws a pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Record: 1-1

Despite taking a Week 3 bye, Oklahoma State is now the bottom team in our Big 12 power rankings after West Virginia's overtime win against Pitt.

15. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 2-1

It wasn't always pretty, but running back Tye Edwards' 141-yard, three-touchdown performance helped will the Mountaineers to a respectable win over Pitt and a slight bump in our power rankings.

14. UCF Knights

Record: 2-0

Another team on bye, coach Scott Frost's Knights stay put at No. 14. UCF will get plenty of eyeballs next weekend, however, when it hosts North Carolina.

13. Kansas State Wildcats

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jabari Mann (11) tackles Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) during the fourth quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Record: 1-3 (0-1 Big 12)

It might be time to press the panic button in Manhattan. The discombobulated Wildcats are somehow 1-3 after falling to Arizona, 23-17.

12. Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 1-2 (0-1 Big 12)

With plenty of unknowns on defense and at quarterback, the Buffaloes' issues were brought to light in Friday's 36-20 loss at Houston. Coach Deion Sanders' squad was previously No. 9 in our post-Week 2 power rankings.

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Record: 2-1

Cincinnati put up 70 points against an inferior Northwestern State team in Week 3, highlighted by quarterback Brendan Sorsby completing all 15 of his passes and throwing five touchdowns.

10. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 3-0

Arizona took advantage of a discouraged Kansas State team in Week 3, and quarterback Noah Fifita may be returning to his 2023 self.

9. Houston Cougars

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) celebrates after running with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Record: 3-0 (1-0 Big 12)

Houston's physical offensive and defensive lines helped pave the way for the Cougars' first conference win.

8. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 2-1

Kansas certainly has a high ceiling, but its floor is also low, as displayed early last season. For now, the Jayhawks are firmly in the middle of our power rankings after a Week 3 bye.

7. BYU Cougars

Aug 30, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Dominique McKenzie (89) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings during the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Record: 2-0

BYU enjoyed a Week 3 bye and should feel pretty good about moving to 3-0 with a trip to East Carolina up next.

6. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 2-0

The Horned Frogs and their explosive offense was off in Week 3, but they better be at their best against SMU next Saturday.

5. Baylor Bears

Record: 2-1

As expected, Baylor made quick work of Samford, although quarterback Sawyer Robertson likely isn't pleased with his two-interception game.

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) hurdles in the second quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Record: 2-1

Former Buffs Jordyn Tyson and Chamon Metayer combined for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 34-15 win over Texas State.

3. Utah Utes

Record: 3-0

After a slow start offensively, Utah put up 28 second-half points in a win over the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday.

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 3-0

Texas Tech's offense was no match for Oregon State as quarterback Behren Morton threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win.

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Record: 4-0 (1-0 Big 12)

The lone Big 12 team with four wins, Iowa State maintains the top spot in our power rankings despite a sub-par Week 3 performance at Arkansas State.

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

