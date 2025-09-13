Deion Sanders Addresses Ryan Staub's Setback, Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Uncertainty
The Colorado Buffaloes are a team with more questions than answers through three games.
Looking for an elusive answer, coach Deion Sanders tabbed quarterback Ryan Staub to start Friday's Big 12 Conference opener against the Houston Cougars. The redshirt sophomore again had some encouraging moments, but it ultimately became clear that the quarterback room remains murky.
In only his second career start, Staub threw for 204 yards, one touchdown and two rough interceptions on 19-of-35 passes, failing to build upon his strong work from the week prior. It's now seemingly unlikely that Staub will maintain his starting role over former starter Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis heading into next week's matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys.
Deion Sanders Reacts To Ryan Staub's Poor Performance
"Coach Prime" wasn't exactly encouraged by Staub's outing against a beatable Houston team.
"Staub didn't play well," Sanders, said per Fox Sports College Football. "I saw what you saw. He did not play well today. That wasn't his best, to say the least."
Similar to what Salter displayed during his two starts, Staub and his wide receivers were a beat apart (or more) on several passes. Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams led the Buffs with just over 50 receiving yards each, and Dre'lon Miller followed with three catches for 23 yards.
Outside of Simeon Price's 38-yard touchdown, Staub didn't get much help from his offensive line or running backs. Houston's defense recorded a whopping seven TFLs and three sacks, as many of Colorado's first-down plays went absolutely nowhere.
"It wasn't good," Sanders said. "I just spoke to the team on several thoughts that came to mind. There is no one that could have told me this game was going to turn out like this with the week of preparation that we had, the meetings that we had, the film study and preparation that we had... I take full responsibility of the foolishness that went on out there that we tried to call football. It wasn't that. We got to do better in every phase of the game. We got to do better preparing our kids."
Who's Next At Quarterback?
In the immediate aftermath of Colorado's first Big 12 loss, Sanders didn't have a clear picture of his plan moving forward at quarterback.
"I have no idea right now," Sanders said. "Right now, I am not thinking about that. I am thinking about what transpired and how can we prevent what transpired from happening again. I am trying to self-analyze me first. What can I do better?"
Lewis would benefit from the experience, but either Staub or Lewis may give the Buffs their best chance of winning games this season.
The 1-2 Buffs will host Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 20.