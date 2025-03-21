Buffs Beat

Big 12 Pro Day Results: Colorado Buffaloes Boost NFL Draft Stock

Colorado Buffaloes players looking to boost their NFL draft stock took part in the second annual Big 12 football pro day this week in Frisco, Texas. Wide receivers Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. were among those who worked out in front of NFL scouts on Thursday.

Jack Carlough

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) stretches before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard (14) stretches before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
The second annual Big 12 football pro day is nearly complete, and quite a few Colorado Buffaloes players turned heads at The Star in Frisco, Texas. With the 2025 NFL draft just over one month away, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter likely won't be the only Buffs selected.

Neither Sanders nor Hunter took part in the Big 12 pro day, but the Buffs were well-represented during the first two sessions on Wednesday (offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers) and Thursday (quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs and tight ends).

On Wednesday, defensive linemen BJ Green II, Shane Cokes and Chidozie Nwankwo, offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and linebacker LaVonta Bentley took part in drills. Friday's session featured star Colorado wide receivers Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr., who combined for over 1,000 receiving yards last season. Defensive back Herman Smith III, a key special teams contributor for the Buffs last season, also worked out, but his results have yet to be posted.

Jimmy Horn Jr.
Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) during pregame warmups at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images / Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig were non-participants during Thursday's defensive backs session, according to NFL draft analyst Malik Boynton.

Colorado punter Mark Vassett is listed as an expected attendee for the specialists' session on Friday.

Buffaloes players who didn't take part in the Big 12 pro day will have an opportunity to compete in Colorado's in-house "CU football showcase," scheduled for April 4. Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he expects scouts from all 32 NFL teams to be in attendance.

"We're going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans, as well as these young men, to have them in a capacity (where) they're at peace, they're at home, they can relax and just do what they've been gifted to do," Deion Sanders said of CU's pro day.

Below are updated results from Colorado Buffaloes players at the 2025 Big 12 football pro day (Note: results for defensive backs and specialists have yet to be released):

Wide receiver Will Sheppard

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 38.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 6 inches

Shuttle: 4.31 seconds

Wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

3-cone drill: 7.32 seconds

Shuttle: 4.3 seconds

Defensive lineman BJ Green II

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

Vertical jump: 30 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 2 inches

3-cone drill: 7.33 seconds

Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas

40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds

Vertical jump: 22 inches

Bench: 23 reps

3-cone drill: 8.34 seconds

Shuttle: 5.12 seconds

Defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo

40-yard dash: 5.6 seconds

Vertical jump: 23 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 1 inch

Bench: 26 reps

3-cone drill: 8.4 seconds

Shuttle: 4.91 seconds

Defensive lineman Shane Cokes

Vertical jump: 31 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 4 inches

Linebacker LaVonta Bentley

Vertical jump: 29.5 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 2 inches

Bench: 25 reps

3-cone drill: 7.26 seconds

Shuttle: 4.4 seconds

