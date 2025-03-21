Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders Details 'In-Depth' Relationship With Tom Brady
Although Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders opted not to throw at the Big 12 Conference's Pro Day, he was the talk of the event. The projected first-round draft pick was interviewed in-depth with NFL Network’s analyst Bucky Brooks live on air, and the topics covered various angles. One of the more intriguing sections of the interview was Sanders’ description of his relationship with the greatest quarterback of all time, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.
While many still think of Brady through the lens of a five-time Super Bowl MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler, some even as a color analyst for FOX, Brady’s new role as the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders gets swept aside en masse. However, to Shedeur Sanders, Brady is seen as a mentor. The two have a relationship spanning back to Sanders’s youth days and blossomed when Sanders was early into his college football career.
"I would say when we spoke, the most in-depth I'll say was early on in my college career," Sanders said at Big 12 pro day. "So a lot of things that he would speak on wouldn't register to me until like now. So, now my plan for the next couple of weeks and next couple of months is go back and re-watch all the footage that we talked about. And now register more and how you're saying, 'Turn your hips when you're throwing, create torque.' And all that stuff."
Sanders is about to embark on a new journey into the NFL, so brushing up on those pointers from Brady couldn’t come at a better time. Unlike most young players, Shedeur won’t have to adjust to the weight of expectations, as he’s had unrealistically high expectations his entire life and career as a football player and surpassed them all. Sanders, wherever he lands, will have the experience of the spotlight needed to navigate that facet. Fine-tuning the football is all that matters.
"Tom Brady, he's an all-time great. Being able to have that resource, being able to have that person I'm able to call when I'm having questions about the game. He's able to relate to it because he did it at the highest level. It's truly amazing I'm thankful for that," Shedeur said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Brady has long been a believer in Sanders as an athlete and mentee, but he also saw the box office star Sanders would eventually become one day. One of Sanders’s first NIL deals was with the BRADY brand. It’s one thing to offer advice and show love, but Brady saw fit enough to financially invest in Sanders before he became the All-American and program record holder he is today.
"Naturally, he's very proactive," Tom Brady said of Sanders in 2023. "We had a conversation and then phone calls and then text messages, and then him making the commitment to say, 'Hey, this is what I want to do, I'm really serious about it.' A lot it is you want to see what their intention is too because when you see someone that's really open to learning and has this thirst for knowledge, you want to be able to support that."
Having Deion Sanders as a father and coach is a cheat code. It truly doesn’t get much better than that from a football perspective, but for a quarterback, having Tom Brady as a mentor isn’t too shabby either.