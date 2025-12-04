Meet Every Colorado Buffaloes Signee in Deion Sanders' Recruiting Class
There were ten recruits from the class of 2026 to sign with the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday, and at least one more is expected to follow before the college football early signing period closes Friday.
Depending on how coach Deion Sanders attacks the transfer portal this offseason, a few of those soon-to-be freshmen could be in line for immediate playing time. The Buffs weren't able to land any five-star prospects this cycle, but the class still features multiple players capable of seeing the field next season.
Get to know Colorado's new signing class, which could make some noise this next season:
Linebacker Carson Crawford
Rating: Four-Star (No. 11 linebacker, per247Sports)
Hometown: Carthage, Texas
Carson Crawford is closing in on 100 tackles this season at Carthage High School, which is set to face Athens High School in the Texas 4A Division 2 state championship game on Friday.
Safety Preston Ashley
Rating: Four-Star (No. 29 safety, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Brandon, Mississippi
Preston Ashley is an Under Armour All-American who committed to the Buffs in June.
Defensive Lineman Domata Peko Jr.
Rating: Three-Star (No. 2 JUCO EDGE, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Calabasas, California
Domata Peko Jr., the son is Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, is a former Hawaii signee who spent this past season at Ventura College in California.
Linebacker Rodney Colton Jr.
Rating: Three-Star (No. 64 linebacker, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Newnan, Georgia
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, Rodney Colton Jr. totaled 27 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and five forced fumbles in four varsity seasons at Newnan High School.
Wide Receiver Christian Ward
Rating: Three-Star (No. 135 wide receiver, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Bradenton, Florida (via Carrollton, Georgia)
Christian Ward joins a growing list of IMG Academy standouts to sign with the Buffs, following up the likes of offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and defensive ends London Merritt and Alex McPherson. Ward's younger brother, Alex, is also expected to sign with the Buffs this week.
Offensive Tackle Xavier Payne
Rating: Three-Star (No. 104 offensive tackle, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
At first glance, Xavier Payne's size stands out the most. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive tackle has a college-ready frame that could lead to some early playing time.
Offensive Lineman Ben Gula
Rating: Three-Star (No. 100 offensive lineman, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fellow Floridian Ben Gula will be another freshman to watch on the offense line next season. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder committed to the Buffs in August ahead of his senior season at Cypress Bay High School.
Offensive Tackle Josiah Manu
Rating: Three-Star (No. 119 offensive tackle, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Loveland, Colorado
The lone Colorado recruit in the class, Josiah Manu played his high school football at Thompson Valley High School in Loveland. As a junior last year, he helped the Eagles to a state championship.
Linebacker Colby Johnson
Rating: Three-Star (No. 139 linebacker, per 247Sports)
Hometown: Sammamish, Washington
As a senior at Eastlake High School, Johnson recorded 11 tackles, including three for a loss, one sack and a forced fumble in a game against Bellevue High School.
Cornerback Maurice Williams
Rating: Three-Star (No. 136 cornerback, per 247Sports)
Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
Cornerback Maurice Williams flipped his commitment from Liberty to Colorado in June.
