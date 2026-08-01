Colorado Offseason Recap: Where the Buffaloes Improved and Where They Didn’t

In the lead-up to fall camp, the Colorado Buffaloes overhauled their roster. After a dismal 2025 season, coach Deion Sanders and company wanted to distance themselves as far as possible from the results of that campaign.

The roster overhaul was their way of doing so, giving Buffs fans a new lease on life ahead of fall camp. Before it kicks off in early August, here’s a recap of the offseason to get you up to speed on where the Buffaloes improved and where they didn’t.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Improved: Quarterback

Notable Additions:

Isaac Wilson (Utah Utes)

Kaneal Sweetwyne (Freshman)

While the Buffaloes only made a mild improvement at quarterback, it was all they needed. With redshirt freshman Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis as the projected starter, the Buffs feel they are in good hands. Wilson and Sweetwyne will primarily push him in camp and provide security during the regular season.

Improved: Wide Receivers

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Additions:

Danny Scudero (San Jose State Spartans)

DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas Longhorns)

Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State Hornets)

Kam Perry (Miami University Redhawks)

Christian Ward (Freshman)

The Buffs improved by leaps and bounds at the receiver position. Scudero, Moore, Campbell and Perry were all immensely productive at their previous schools and will likely be pushing for starting jobs. Their addition to returning players Joseph Williams, Quentin Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. makes receiver one of Colorado’s best positions.

Improved: Running Back

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Additions:

Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State Hornets)

Richard Young (Alabama Crimson Tide)

JaQuail Smith (Sacramento State Hornets)

As Colorado takes a more run-heavy approach in 2026, their newcomers in the backfield will be crucial. Henderson will likely be Colorado’s go-to power back, as he was for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion when the pair was at Sacramento State last year. Young will also likely push for a starting role, but the depth he provides will be his greatest asset.

Improved: Edge Rusher

Notable Additions:

Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth Hawks)

Toby Anene (North Dakota State Bison)

Balansama Kamara (Albany Great Danes)

Immanuel Ezeogu (James Madison Dukes)

Yamil Talib (Charlotte 49ers)

Domata Peko Jr. (JUCO)

Kylan Salter (Position Switch)

Although Colorado’s additions at edge rusher aren’t eye-popping, it’s still an improvement over last year’s room. Colorado’s sack leaders in 2025 were Keaten Wade and Arden Walker, who had just 2.5 sacks each. Most of Colorado’s additions well surpassed that total last year, even if it was at lower levels. The bar was low to improve on this position during the offseason, and Colorado cleared it.

Improved: Defensive Tackle

Notable Additions:

Santana Hopper (Tulane Green Wave)

Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State Mountaineers)

Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina Chanticleers)

Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State Spartans)

Sedrick Smith (Maryland Terrapins)

Quency Wiggins (Position Switch)

Defensive tackle is a similar situation to edge rusher. Colorado’s defensive tackle room was dismal in 2025, as it failed to stop the run or get after the quarterback. Outside of Hopper and Taufatofua, Colorado’s additions don’t have much proven production. But even based on potential alone, this is a better room than Colorado possessed last year.

Improved: Cornerback

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Additions:

Boo Carter (Tennessee Volunteers)

Justin Eaglin (James Madison Dukes)

Cree Thomas (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

Mojo Williams Jr. (Freshman)

Emory Floyd (Appalachian State Mountaineers)

Braylon Edwards (Freshman)

Jaydan Hardy (Oklahoma Sooners)

Preston Ashley (Freshman)

The Buffaloes stockpiled at cornerback, and it was one of the most talked-about position groups during the spring season. The likes of Thomas and Williams burst onto the scene as surprise stars, while Carter and Eaglin lived up to the hype that followed them to Colorado. The Buffs have a plethora of options at their disposal for their starting cornerback positions, and with all the talent they brought in, it’ll be hard to go wrong.

Improved: Linebacker

Notable Additions:

Liona Lefau (Texas Longhorns)

Gideon ESPN Lampron (Bowling Green Falcons)

Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State Aggies)

Carson Crawford (Freshman)

Despite the lack of volume in their linebacking additions, each player is a proven star. Lefau was a key piece of a Texas Longhorns defense that went to the College Football Playoff in 2025. Lampron and Martinez were the anchors of their respective defenses at the Group of Six level. Crawford was the top-rated recruit in Colorado’s 2026 class according to 247Sports.

Regardless of who Colorado starts in defensive coordinator Chris Marve’s system, linebacker will likely be their most secure position.

Improved: Safety

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notable Additions:

Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State Aggies)

Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt Commodores)

Jah Jah Boyd (Indiana Hoosiers)

Tawfiq Byard was Colorado’s lone bright spot at safety last season, but they brought in three players with that same potential in 2026. Mitchell and Fontenette are proven stars who dominated at their previous schools. As for Boyd, he saw great usage in the spring season and was a standout during the spring game. Those players, alongside a returning Ben Finneseth, make for a strong safety room ahead of fall camp.

Did Not Improve: Tight End

Notable Additions:

Fisher Clements (Northern Colorado Bears)

Zayne DeSouza (Freshman)

Ben Gula (Freshman)

Corbin Laisure (Freshman)

The bar was exceedingly low for improving on the tight end position, and Colorado tripped over it. The Buffs simply moved laterally at best with their additions, adding no proven talent in the receiving game, which is where the position has lacked during the Coach Prime Era. Unless Zach Atkins takes a major step forward in 2026, or one of these newcomers surprises everyone, tight end will be a position of worry for Colorado all season.

Did Not Improve: Offensive Line

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notable Additions:

Taj White (Rutgers Scarlett Knights)

Demetrius Hunter (Houston Cougars)

Sean Kinney (Lafayette Leopards)

Bo Hughley (Georgia Bulldogs)

Leon Bell (California Golden Bears)

Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Jose Soto (Sacramento State Hornets)

Jayven Richardson (Missouri Tigers)

Despite all of the additions Colorado made on its offensive line, the Buffaloes didn’t improve on their 2025 unit. That group was the best of the Coach Prime Era, and, like at tight end, Colorado moved laterally at best here. The incoming group lacks proven talent, and while they all have great potential, it is unlikely that they will live up to it right away in 2026.

Did Not Improve: Kicker

Notable Additions: N/A

After losing star kicker Alejandro Mata, Colorado added former Grambling Tigers kickoff specialist Josh McCormick. However, he left the program after the spring season to pursue track and field, leaving Elliot Arnold as the Buffs’ only kicker on their roster. He’s received solid praise from the coaching staff, but by definition, Colorado got worse at the kicking position.

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