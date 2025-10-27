Buffs Beat

The Biggest Winners and Losers From a Wild College Football Weekend

The Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders headline this week’s college football losers after a crushing defeat at Utah, while LSU faces fallout from Brian Kelly’s firing and Indiana continues its dominant rise toward playoff contention.

Ben Armendariz

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another chaotic week of games shook up the college football landscape.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) runs against Colorado Buffaloes defensive
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Wayshawn Parker (1) runs against Colorado Buffaloes defensive back John Slaughter (13) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes were humbled in Salt Lake City by a much more physical Utah team, LSU made a stunning coaching change after dropping one to Texas A&M in Death Valley, and Indiana solidified itself as a true playoff threat.

From Bloomington to Baton Rouge, here are the biggest winners and losers from week 9 of the college football season.

Losers: Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third qua
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Coming off an upset win over then No. 22 Iowa State and with the bye week providing an extra week to prepare, it seemed like Colorado had momentum on its side. Instead, the Buffs were blindsided by the Utes on both sides of the ball.

Utah freshman quarterback Byrd Ficklin, making his first college start, torched Colorado for 151 rushing yards on the ground, opening the game with a 63-yard touchdown run on just the second play from scrimmage.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) runs against Colorado Buffaloes defensive li
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) runs against Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

From then on, the Utes dominated every phase of the game in a 53–7 rout, handing Deion Sanders the most lopsided defeat of his Colorado tenure. The Buffs now sit at 3–5 on the season and 16–17 overall under Sanders — a harsh reality check after what looked like a turning point two weeks ago in Boulder.

“The way we practiced, the way we prepared, there was no way that should have happened,” Sanders said after the loss.

Colorado’s defense struggled to contain Utah’s physical rushing attack, while the offense managed just 167 total yards and surrendered seven sacks. It was a complete and total collapse for a team still clinging to bowl hopes.

The Buffs will look to regroup in Boulder this weekend, returning home to face 4–3 Arizona, another program hungry to rebound after a close loss to Houston.

Losers: Brian Kelly and LSU

Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks d
Oct 11, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In one of the biggest headlines of the weekend, LSU dismissed head coach Brian Kelly following a 49–25 blowout loss at home to Texas A&M — the Aggies’ first win in Death Valley since 1989.

LSU entered halftime with an 18–14 lead, but the Tigers unraveled in the second half as Mike Elko’s Aggies outscored them 35–7 to remain undefeated at 8-0, the Aggies best start since 1992. The second-half collapse not only ended LSU’s playoff hopes but also ended Kelly’s tenure in Baton Rouge.

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) celebrates with offensive l
Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) celebrates with offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom (17) after a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kelly, who was hired in 2021, finishes his LSU stint with a 34–14 record. Respectable by most standards, but far from the championship expectations of Tiger Nation. Now, running backs coach Frank Wilson will take over head coaching duties for the remainder of the Tigers' season.

The midseason firing signals more than just frustration in Baton Rouge — it’s a statement that LSU expects to compete for the national title every year, and missing the College Football Playoffs is just not acceptable. With one of the most talented rosters in the country and top-tier NIL resources, the Tigers will now begin another high-profile coaching search that could shape their future for years to come.

MORE: Deion Sanders Benches Key Colorado Weapons As Offense Capsizes Against Utah Utes

MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes' Meltdown At Utah

MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah

Winners: Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdow
Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana is no longer a feel-good underdog story — the Hoosiers are legitimate contenders. Saturday’s 56–6 dismantling of UCLA pushed Indiana to 8–0 and firmly into the national championship conversation.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a transfer from Cal, has been the perfect fit for Curt Cignetti’s up-tempo offense, throwing for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. His growing chemistry with Indiana’s talented receiving corps has made the Hoosiers nearly impossible to defend through the air.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) prepares to throw the ball against the
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) prepares to throw the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With dynamic playmakers like wide receivers Elijah Sarratt, Omar Cooper Jr., and E.J. Williams Jr., Indiana boasts one of the most explosive passing attacks in college football — a unit capable of striking from anywhere on the field and looks more dominant each week.

But it’s not just the offense carrying Indiana. The defense ranks in the top five nationally in points allowed per game, holding six of eight opponents to under 15 points. That balance and discipline have turned them from a Cinderella story into a legitimate playoff threat.

For the second straight season, Indiana has started 8–0, and with four favorable matchups left, the Hoosiers could be peaking at the perfect time when the college football playoffs begin.

feed

Published
Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

Home/Football