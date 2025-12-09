Deion Sanders Opens Up On Former Colorado Player Reaching College Football Playoff

After transferring back to Indiana this past offseason, former Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Kahlil Benson is now headed to the College Football Playoff with the Big Ten champion Hoosiers.

Benson started in 10 games at right tackle during the regular season, protecting Heisman Trophy finalist Fernando Mendoza en route to an undefeated campaign. During his lone season with the Buffs, Benson started in four games at right guard alongside former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

While Benson grew close with the Sanders family, including Colorado coach Deion Sanders, there was no love lost when the graduate student decided to return to Indiana for his final college season.

On Monday, "Coach Prime" reacted to a social post from Benson's mother, LaTonya, congratulating her son's Big Ten championship. "Proud of yall mama you know we will always be family," Deion Sanders wrote.

Proud of yall mama you know we will always be family. https://t.co/O1CStpxhWf — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 9, 2025

Indiana, which beat then-No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, is headed into the College Football Playoff as the top overall seed. They'll face the winner of No. 8 Oklahoma-No. 9 Alabama in the Rose Bowl (CFP Quarterfinals) on New Year's Day.

Remembering Kahlil Benson's Lone Season At Colorado

Benson was one of several transfer portal offensive linemen who joined the Buffs prior to the 2024 season. Unfortunately for Benson, injuries and inconsistent play derailed his lone season in Boulder.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pound native of Mississippi appeared in nine games with the Buffs, seeing time at both guard spots and right tackle. He allowed to sacks and one quarterback hit on the season.

Upon entering the transfer portal, Benson thanked "Coach Prime" and former Colorado offensive line coach Phil Loadholt.

"Big Thanks To Coach Prime Coach Phil Loadholt And The Staff For Letting Me Showcase My Talents And To Be A Dominate Player," Benson wrote on X. "Also, The Guys On The Team For Keeping Me Motivated Always Remember To Believe And Never Stop Competing. Love Y’all, Will Always Be Family."

Deion Sanders' Approach To Players Who Leave Colorado

"Coach Prime" has made a habit of wishing players well when they decide to leave Colorado for another opportunity.

"You want to see a kid succeed. You don't want to see him not succeed," Sanders told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean last month. "Whether he succeeds here or not, you want the best for him."

Still, Sanders is well aware that money also stands as a factor in players entering the transfer portal.

“You’ve gotta understand when a guy leaves a program that selected him, or got him out of the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said. "The number one reason people leave is money. It’s not a disdain for staff or players. It’s money — let’s just be honest, man. Let’s stop sugarcoating this foolishness.”