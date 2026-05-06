How Colorado's Running Back Room Compares to the Rest of the Big 12
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The Colorado Buffaloes have delivered its most explosive offensive moments through the air. This era of coach Deion Sanders witnessed wide receivers Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn and last season Omarion Miller rise as the faces of the offense.
Wide receiver is a given strength, yet Colorado hasn't fielded a dominating backfield under Coach Prime. But will the 2026 group become different?
Who Leads Colorado Backfield for 2026 Campaign
No CU running back surpassed the 385-yard mark in 2025, further proving the Buffaloes' pass-first approach.
Yet the backfield rises as one of the more experienced units in Boulder this fall.
Lead rusher Micah Welch returns here. Running backs coach Johnnie Mack already raved about the first thing Welch brings to the table.
"Experience. I always tell everybody, man, the key to anything is experience. Everything you go through in life is based on experience. That’s what Micah brings to our room. He started as a freshman at some point; he started at some point last year as well. Just bringing a wealth of experience,” said Mack back on March 10 when speaking to the media.
Mack is already high on Welch to lead this unit moving forward and not take this opportunity for granted.
“I tell him all the time, you got more experience than anybody in this room. When it comes down to playing at the Power Four level. So you gotta be able to showcase that, to show that you are well-experienced," Mack said. "This is your junior year now, the game should be slowed down for you. And so that is something that I expect from him as spring going, summer get here. Come fall, when he is in the game, it should be slowed due to having so much experience at this level."
He's not the only returner here.
Who Else Comprises Colorado Running Back crew
Dallan Hayden won't be back as he's off to Memphis. Hayden tallied 326 rushing yards with one score.
But Titus Bautista returns after his redshirt freshman season. Leonard Valle is one more Colorado running back who redshirted.
Colorado turned to the transfer portal once again to fill the rest of the room. Ex-Alabama back Richard Young arrives here following three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He'll have two years to play.
A pair of former Sacramento State Hornets are here two: Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith. And both have ties to a coach bound to change this offense up.
New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will retweak things by busting out his famed "Go-Go" offense featuring exotic two-back sets. This scheme promises more downhill running mixed with vertical shots down the field. Marion's scheme benefits both running backs and receivers due to the spacing it creates, as each weapon can earn more one-on-one scenarios against defenders.
Where Colorado's Backfield Measures up Among the Big 12
This unit was considered a weak spot in 2025. Now it's one of the more seasoned.
But the jury's out on if this crew can ignite immedidately with Marion at the helm.
Utah annually is a running back hotbed and figured to lean into its longtime physical identity even without Kyle Whittingham as head coach. Arizona State presents a younger but intriguing crew with Raleek Brown gone.
But look for reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech to field the best backfield with 1,000-yard rusher Cameron Dickey back leading the ball carriers.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna