How Colorado's Running Back Room Compares to the Rest of the Big 12

The Colorado Buffaloes have delivered its most explosive offensive moments through the air. This era of coach Deion Sanders witnessed wide receivers Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn and last season Omarion Miller rise as the faces of the offense.

Wide receiver is a given strength, yet Colorado hasn't fielded a dominating backfield under Coach Prime. But will the 2026 group become different?

Who Leads Colorado Backfield for 2026 Campaign

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes cornerback Blake Cotton (16) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) for a loss during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

No CU running back surpassed the 385-yard mark in 2025, further proving the Buffaloes' pass-first approach.

Yet the backfield rises as one of the more experienced units in Boulder this fall.

Lead rusher Micah Welch returns here. Running backs coach Johnnie Mack already raved about the first thing Welch brings to the table.

"Experience. I always tell everybody, man, the key to anything is experience. Everything you go through in life is based on experience. That’s what Micah brings to our room. He started as a freshman at some point; he started at some point last year as well. Just bringing a wealth of experience,” said Mack back on March 10 when speaking to the media.

Mack is already high on Welch to lead this unit moving forward and not take this opportunity for granted.

“I tell him all the time, you got more experience than anybody in this room. When it comes down to playing at the Power Four level. So you gotta be able to showcase that, to show that you are well-experienced," Mack said. "This is your junior year now, the game should be slowed down for you. And so that is something that I expect from him as spring going, summer get here. Come fall, when he is in the game, it should be slowed due to having so much experience at this level."

He's not the only returner here.

Who Else Comprises Colorado Running Back crew

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dallan Hayden won't be back as he's off to Memphis. Hayden tallied 326 rushing yards with one score.

But Titus Bautista returns after his redshirt freshman season. Leonard Valle is one more Colorado running back who redshirted.

Colorado turned to the transfer portal once again to fill the rest of the room. Ex-Alabama back Richard Young arrives here following three seasons in Tuscaloosa. He'll have two years to play.

A pair of former Sacramento State Hornets are here two: Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith. And both have ties to a coach bound to change this offense up.

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion will retweak things by busting out his famed "Go-Go" offense featuring exotic two-back sets. This scheme promises more downhill running mixed with vertical shots down the field. Marion's scheme benefits both running backs and receivers due to the spacing it creates, as each weapon can earn more one-on-one scenarios against defenders.

Where Colorado's Backfield Measures up Among the Big 12

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This unit was considered a weak spot in 2025. Now it's one of the more seasoned.

But the jury's out on if this crew can ignite immedidately with Marion at the helm.

Utah annually is a running back hotbed and figured to lean into its longtime physical identity even without Kyle Whittingham as head coach. Arizona State presents a younger but intriguing crew with Raleek Brown gone.

But look for reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech to field the best backfield with 1,000-yard rusher Cameron Dickey back leading the ball carriers.

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