Don't Be Surprised When These Three Colorado Buffaloes Turn Heads
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Following the 2026 NFL Draft, several former Colorado Buffaloes are set to compete for roster spots in mini-camps and training camps, and there could be several opportunities for new players to break out next season.
With that in mind, there should be an opportunity for a few players to carve out new roles for themselves in the hope of having one of the better seasons under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
So here are three players who could surprise the college football world in 2026 with breakout performances on the field.
Running Back Richard Young
One of the more intriguing players on the roster is Alabama transfer running back Richard Young, who looks to have a more significant role in Boulder.
In his three seasons with Alabama, Young had 59 carries for 234 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 4.0 yards per carry. Young brings great strength and power to the Colorado running back room, which has the opportunity to be one of the better units on the roster in 2026.
Throughout the spring, Young made plays consistently and showed that he has the potential to be the starting running back for the Buffaloes if the opportunity were to present itself.
As it gets closer to the fall, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion should begin to get a better idea of who will be in the rotation for the running back position, and there’s a great chance Young will be in that group.
The biggest thing Young could bring to Colorado is his ability to make an impact in short-yardage situations and on the goal line. Standing at 5-11 and 212 pounds, Young has the strength and build to create yards after contact and help the Buffaloes convert situations they were not able to in previous seasons.
With Young's ability to work his way into the running back rotation as lead back or a situational back, he could become one of the more impactful players for Colorado in 2026.
Safety Jah Jah Boyd
On the defensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes added several key pieces, including Indiana transfer safety Jah Jah Boyd.
Last season with the Hoosiers, Boyd was able to gain valuable experience after winning the national championship in one of the more dominant seasons in college football history, finishing 16-0 as the first team to do so in the modern College Football Playoff era.
In his 2025 campaign with Indiana, Boyd made a positive but limited impact, recording eight tackles and one forced fumble. With his 5-11 and 175-pound frame, Boyd functions as a player who can be solid in coverage but also brings great physicality to help against opposing rush attacks, which could be huge as the Buffaloes look to improve their rush defense from a year ago.
Last season, Colorado allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation and was a major reason why they struggled to get off the field. With Boyd’s physicality and experience at the highest level, he should be able to help the Buffaloes limit the explosive plays on the ground and consistently be a better run defense.
Using his experience, Boyd could also be critical for positional flexibility for Colorado’s new defense under defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Based on his physicality and solid speed, Boyd could play in the slot at nickel or in the back end at safety.
Regardless of where Colorado plays Boyd, he has the physicality, experience, and speed to be very impactful and help the Buffaloes become one of the best defenses in the Big 12.
Tight End Zach Atkins
On offense, tight end Zach Atkins could turn out to be one of the most valuable weapons for the redshirt freshman quarterback who projects to be the starter next season.
Last season with Colorado, Atkins totaled 20 receptions for 149 yards and showed flashes of what he could become if featured more often in the offense. With Marion taking over as the offensive coordinator, this could be the perfect situation for Atkins to succeed in.
Marion’s system focuses on establishing the run and getting the ball out quickly to playmakers in space. With that in mind, a target like Atkins, who stands at 6-4 and 240 pounds, could take advantage of size and speed mismatches against linebackers to create explosive plays for Colorado.
However, Atkins is not just a receiving tight end, he can also add value as a blocker. With his ability to be an effective blocker, Atkins can function as a three-down player and help Marion to be very creative when calling different formations and getting favorable matchups for the Buffaloes.
As Colorado heads into next season, Atkins seems to be the top tight end and could emerge as one of the more important weapons for Lewis.
If Atkins does become a constant option for Lewis, it could result in him being one of the best tight ends in the Big 12 and potentially one of the most productive tight ends in the country.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94