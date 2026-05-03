Don't Be Surprised When These Three Colorado Buffaloes Turn Heads

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, several former Colorado Buffaloes are set to compete for roster spots in mini-camps and training camps, and there could be several opportunities for new players to break out next season.

With that in mind, there should be an opportunity for a few players to carve out new roles for themselves in the hope of having one of the better seasons under Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

So here are three players who could surprise the college football world in 2026 with breakout performances on the field.

Sep 6, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Richard Young (9) sprints to the endzone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Running Back Richard Young

One of the more intriguing players on the roster is Alabama transfer running back Richard Young, who looks to have a more significant role in Boulder.

In his three seasons with Alabama, Young had 59 carries for 234 yards, five touchdowns, and averaged 4.0 yards per carry. Young brings great strength and power to the Colorado running back room, which has the opportunity to be one of the better units on the roster in 2026.

Throughout the spring, Young made plays consistently and showed that he has the potential to be the starting running back for the Buffaloes if the opportunity were to present itself.

As it gets closer to the fall, new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion should begin to get a better idea of who will be in the rotation for the running back position, and there’s a great chance Young will be in that group.

The biggest thing Young could bring to Colorado is his ability to make an impact in short-yardage situations and on the goal line. Standing at 5-11 and 212 pounds, Young has the strength and build to create yards after contact and help the Buffaloes convert situations they were not able to in previous seasons.

With Young's ability to work his way into the running back rotation as lead back or a situational back, he could become one of the more impactful players for Colorado in 2026.

Safety Jah Jah Boyd

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes added several key pieces, including Indiana transfer safety Jah Jah Boyd.

Last season with the Hoosiers, Boyd was able to gain valuable experience after winning the national championship in one of the more dominant seasons in college football history, finishing 16-0 as the first team to do so in the modern College Football Playoff era.

In his 2025 campaign with Indiana, Boyd made a positive but limited impact, recording eight tackles and one forced fumble. With his 5-11 and 175-pound frame, Boyd functions as a player who can be solid in coverage but also brings great physicality to help against opposing rush attacks, which could be huge as the Buffaloes look to improve their rush defense from a year ago.

Last season, Colorado allowed 222.5 rush yards per game, which ranked 135th in the nation and was a major reason why they struggled to get off the field. With Boyd’s physicality and experience at the highest level, he should be able to help the Buffaloes limit the explosive plays on the ground and consistently be a better run defense.

Using his experience, Boyd could also be critical for positional flexibility for Colorado’s new defense under defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Based on his physicality and solid speed, Boyd could play in the slot at nickel or in the back end at safety.

Regardless of where Colorado plays Boyd, he has the physicality, experience, and speed to be very impactful and help the Buffaloes become one of the best defenses in the Big 12.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Tight End Zach Atkins

On offense, tight end Zach Atkins could turn out to be one of the most valuable weapons for the redshirt freshman quarterback who projects to be the starter next season.

Last season with Colorado, Atkins totaled 20 receptions for 149 yards and showed flashes of what he could become if featured more often in the offense. With Marion taking over as the offensive coordinator, this could be the perfect situation for Atkins to succeed in.

Marion’s system focuses on establishing the run and getting the ball out quickly to playmakers in space. With that in mind, a target like Atkins, who stands at 6-4 and 240 pounds, could take advantage of size and speed mismatches against linebackers to create explosive plays for Colorado.

However, Atkins is not just a receiving tight end, he can also add value as a blocker. With his ability to be an effective blocker, Atkins can function as a three-down player and help Marion to be very creative when calling different formations and getting favorable matchups for the Buffaloes.

As Colorado heads into next season, Atkins seems to be the top tight end and could emerge as one of the more important weapons for Lewis.

If Atkins does become a constant option for Lewis, it could result in him being one of the best tight ends in the Big 12 and potentially one of the most productive tight ends in the country.

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