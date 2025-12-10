Brennan Marion's Past Comments On Deion Sanders Have Colorado Fans Buzzing

The Colorado Buffaloes hired Brennan Marion as the team’s next offensive coordinator. The hiring already comes with much excitement for the offense’s potential next season, but Marion’s history with Colorado coach Deion Sanders adds to the anticipation.

Before coaching, Marion played wide receiver for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. In the 2008 media guide during Marion’s senior season, he and his teammates listed several of their favorite things, ranging from books to sports. Marion listed his favorite football player growing up, which was none other than Sanders.

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the field before the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before taking the job with the Buffalo, Marion had been vocal on his social media about supporting the Colorado coach. In March of 2025, before the two had ever met, Marion posted a message to Sanders on X, calling the Colorado coach the standard.

@DeionSanders I don’t know you at all Coach but continue to be the standard! Love seeing you shine prime time! @CoachReedLive — Coach Marion (@BrennanMarion4) March 28, 2025

Now, Marion will get the chance to work closely with Sanders on Colorado’s sidelines throughout the 2026 season.

With admiration, the two could coach with a similar mentality. As Marion posted, Sanders is the standard; the two will hold the players accountable, and in return, they will bring out the best in the offense.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

How Brennan Marion Will Help Colorado’s Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have talented players on offense, but they could not stay consistent. The offense averaged 10.9 points per game, ranking second-to-last in the Big 12. Marion is joining Colorado after coaching Sacramento State for a season.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward Take Connection to Next Level After NFL Clash

MORE: Colorado’s Recruiting Class Hits Concerning Mark Under Deion Sanders

MORE: College Football Winners and Losers As Playoff Drama Begins

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

In just one season with Sacramento State, he turned a 3-9 team into a seven-win program, averaging 33.8 points. The coach demonstrated how he can use his “GoGo” offense at a high level, and can do it again with the Buffaloes.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Marion is joining the program at the perfect time, as quarterback Julian Lewis is on pace to take over the offense in 2026. Lewis kept his red shirt, but had the chance to gain valuable game experience this season.

The young quarterback showed his potential, making some big throws, and there is high anticipation for him to take over next season. With Mation as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Lewis could take a big step forward in 2026.

Wide receiver Omarion Miller also has a chance to take off next season under Marion. Miller stepped up big-time this season, leading the team with 808 yards. He was averaging 18.0 yards per reception, and he and Lewis have the potential to grow a strong connection in 2026.

With more consistency in the passing game, Colorado’s offense can step up. Running back Micah Welch had bursts of potential this season with his explosiveness, but the Buffaloes could not maintain momentum on the ground.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Welch led the team with 384 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Buffaloes' offense as a whole averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. If the passing game opens up, the run game will as well, leading to more wins.

Colorado finished the season with a 3-9 record, looking for a big turnaround in 2026. Sanders and Marion have both proven they can turn programs around, and working together, the Buffaloes' offense can perform at a high level in 2026.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES