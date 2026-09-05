Brennan Marion Drops Poignant Message After Colorado Upset Win

The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-0 with Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator.

Yet the former Sacramento State head coach and key coach Deion Sanders offseason hire became honest about holding off Georgia Tech. Specifically in diving into withstanding the environment and overcoming an equally physical Yellow Jackets team.

Brennan Marion's Message Following Colorado Upset

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This message didn't involve Marion going shirtless, which was what he did inside the victorious locker room following the Sept. 3 win.

Marion became more honest about how tough it was for the underdog Buffaloes to gut out the win against an ACC power.

"It’s hard to win on the road in CFB with an 18 year old quarterback [Julian 'JuJu' Lewis] versus a real program," Marion began in his post.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) walks off the field after defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But he added: "Never apologize for winning."

Marion later dropped what Colorado's victory approach is, referring it as the "V's."

"Our V’s to victory will always be value the ball with no turnovers, violence [to] run the ball, voice speak, victory in adversity, and victory to be one point better," Marion explained. "A 'W' is a W."

Closer Look at Colorado's Aggressive Play-Calling

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) rushes the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion brought an unorthodox offense over to Boulder. But one that signaled a more physical approach mixed with deadly play action concepts.

Colorado turned to the former approach with Marion's "Go-Go" offense. But the Buffaloes scrapped the previous pass-happy approach that catered to former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and later on, 2025 season opening starter Kaidon Salter.

Marion trusted a more violent downhill scheme to gash and wear down a Yellow Jackets defensive line that introduced three new starters. Colorado pounded the rock as astonishing 49 times, tallying 183 total yards. Marion got three Buffaloes to surpass more than 41 yards rushing in JaQuail Smith (42 yards), Micah Welch (58 yards on a team-high 13 carries) and Damian Henderson II (65 yards).

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson II (26) rushes the ball against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets safety Savion Riley (13) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion, though, turned to the run to catch Georgia Tech off guard, particularly during the final drive. Facing third-and-three with under a minute left, the Yellow Jackets presented a two-high safety shell look thinking Lewis would throw. However, the offensive coordinator turned to DeKalon Taylor, who took advantage of the spacing and gained 16 yards to the GT 20-yard line.

Brennan Marion, as expected, continuing to call a great game in his Colorado offensive coordinator debut.



Great 3rd & 3 call by him.

🎥 @sluggahjells pic.twitter.com/29RN8ROwDx — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) September 4, 2026

But that run became a prelude to Marion's most aggressive call of the night. He called for tight end Charlie Williams to execute a double move and wheel route, leading into the go-ahead touchdown.

Marion blended inside zone runs with split zone to create discomfort for Georgia Tech's run defense. He also managed to settle an antsy version of Lewis toward the end of the game. Lewis started trusting crosser routes and hitting the short-to-intermediate side of the field to get the offense back on track. Lewis overcame his rough start of missing throws and mishandling the ball, ultimately delivering the final touchdown of the evening.

That Colorado drive took up eight plays and ate up 75 yards. Then the Buffaloes never waivered after a 42-yard Alberto Mendoza got the Yellow Jackets into field goal range. Cornerback Boo Carter sealed the win with his epic field goal block.

Marion, again, saw how much Colorado needed to dig deep to win this contest. But now he knows what it's like to topple a fierce road foe in a hostile environment with this group.

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