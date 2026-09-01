Three Things to Watch From Colorado at Georgia Tech
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The Colorado Buffaloes grab a Thursday evening spotlight during 2026 Labor Day weekend. But earn a brand new opportunity to change headlines and narratives about this team.
Colorado endured ridicule from fans and critics for its perceived lack of size. Plus got called out over a viral speech from strength and conditioning assistant coach Morgan Cote. No doubt both elements will rise as a topic of discussion ahead of the Georgia Tech contest. Including fans inside Bobby Dodd Stadium aiming to use both in creating signs to mock Colorado.
However, there are three on-field things to watch ahead of this Big 12 versus ACC showdown. Starting with a notable change coach Deion Sanders helped roll out.
'Go-Go' Colorado Offense Makes Anticipated Debut
Sanders turns to his third different offensive coordinator since taking over at Colorado in 2023. Except hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion sparked new buzz and intrigue in Boulder.
That's because Marion lures a highly explosive and innovative offense that's proven to be successful everywhere he's gone. Colorado fans are itching to see Marion deliver the same results he put together at both UNLV and Sacramento State in the last three years.
Fans will see more sidecar running back formations, featuring more heavier usage of the backfield. Buffalo fans also look ready to see a long-awaited running back committee form, one that should still feature last season's leading rusher Micah Welch. But now Colorado can throw in Alabama transfer running back Richard Young plus past Marion Sacramento State backs JaQuail Smith and Damian Henderson II.
DeKalon Taylor is one more who will likely see the field as a lightning option. The former Incarnate Word transfer impressed Marion and CU during the spring. Overall, this game serves as a strong chance to for Sanders and Colorado to finally ignite the ground attack after all these years.
Offensive Line for Buffaloes Must Gel
This offense, including quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis, can't ignite or hand Georgia Tech fits without the front line.
And Colorado is already rolling with a revamped trenches ahead of this contest. Which likely will feature five brand new starters here.
Colorado and Sanders lost, arguably, their best lineman in tackle Jordan Seaton to LSU. But this 2026 unit does feature a strong mix of veteran talent who played in the Power Conference realm.
Center Demetrius Hunter crosses over from Big 12 rival Houston to Colorado. Sanders added former Ohio State guard Jayvon McFadden too. Meanwhile ex-Georgia tackle Bo Hughley looks like he'll earn action against a past in-state rival of his.
No matter the lineup, whoever occupies the offensive line must set the tone. Or Colorado fans will be looking at the offensive line as a weakness once again.
Breakout Party for 1 Prized Colorado Defender
Sanders has hyped up cornerbacks Boo Carter and Cree Thomas ahead of the season. Both will draw attention when they're on the field.
Yet it's another prized newcomer who looks due for a breakout 2026 campaign: Gideon Lampron at linebacker.
Colorado coaches, from Sanders to defensive coordinator Chris Marve, have raved about Lampron's smarts and work ethic. He receives a massive opportunity to fix Colorado's longstanding run defense woes, starting with the Yellow Jackets game.
The Georgia Tech game rises as the perfect opportunity to show why Colorado was smart to lure in Lampron.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna