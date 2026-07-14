Colorado Tight End Zach Atkins Playing New Role in Brennan Marion's Offense

At Big 12 Football Media Days, Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins revealed in an interview with Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera that he will be taking on an entirely new role in 2026. As a part of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense, he’ll be functioning as more than a tight end.

After a disappointing 2025 season, Atkins looks to polish off his college career in a positive fashion with a strong performance in 2026.

What Zach Atkins revealed about his new role at Big 12 Media Days

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkins revealed in his interview that he’ll be taking on a much more versatile role for Colorado in 2026. It should sound relieving to Buffs fans, as it is a drastic change from his one-dimensional, blocking-heavy role in 2025

“I love [the ‘Go-Go’ offense]. It’s been unbelievable trying to learn it, and I’m still working on that, but coach Marion has been unbelievable in putting me in situations to be successful,” Atkins said. “Sometimes I’ll line up out wide at X, sometimes I’ll be in the backfield, so you guys are going to see a lot of different stuff from me this year. I’m kind of the Swiss Army Knife of the offense; I’ll do everything.”

Inherently, it will give Atkins more opportunities to have the ball in his hands, which is historically where he’s found the most success.

How Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense plays to Zach Atkins’s skill set

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Atkins found success in his high school days, when he was used as a receiving threat by coach Anthony Orrick. He tallied nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in that span, often playing out wide.

At the college level, he’d begun to gain traction as a receiving tight end with the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats before he transferred to Colorado. However, it looked like a poor decision in his first season in Boulder.

In former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s offense, he was relegated to blocking roles in most plays. Predictably, he struggled in his new role, and it was clear that he wasn’t being utilized for his skill set.

But in 2026, Marion’s offense presents an opportunity for Atkins to return to his strong suit. Whether he is looked to as a receiver on routes out wide or as a potential ball carrier in the system’s triple-option, he stands a much better chance of making an impact in his final season.

Zach Atkins’s competition in the Colorado Buffaloes’ tight end room

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Brady Kopetz (86) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atkins faces some tough competition in his position group if he hopes to control this new role throughout the course of the season. The Buffaloes hit the tight end position hard on the recruiting trail after players, including Atkins, have failed to produce there in the Coach Prime era. They brought in three freshmen tight ends, Ben Gula, Zayne DeSouza and Corbin Laisure, to compete for the role in the coming seasons.

In addition, the Buffaloes brought in Fisher Clements, who was the starting tight end for the Northern Colorado Bears in 2025. Senior tight end Brady Kopetz will also be returning to the program in 2026, giving Atkins proven competition to beat out for the role in the preseason.

The good news for Colorado fans is that this competition ensures that the Buffs can find the best fit for the job. For Atkins, though, he’ll need to perform at his best consistently if he hopes to lock down his exciting new role for the entirety of his final year of eligibility.

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