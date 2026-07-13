Why Colorado Fans Should Feel Differently About This Buffaloes Team

The national media has lowered expectations for the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2026 season.

ESPN college football insider Heather Dinich blurted out an "absolutely not" answer for Colorado's College Football Playoffs and Big 12 title chances. CBS Sports' Brad Crawford predicted another 3-9 campaign.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even coach Deion Sanders addressed the All-Big 12 Conference preseason snubs, but he did it with a smile and a "we don't care" answer at the conference's media days. Sanders is clearly optimistic his 2026 Buffaloes can turn heads.

Much to the chagrin of national analysts putting down the Buffaloes, there are reasons why fans should feel much differently about this Colorado team in taking a far deeper dive.

1. Colorado Attacked Needed Areas with a Different Approach

Call it the remix to "Ain't Hard 2 Find."

Colorado chose to pluck stars from non-Power Four universities via the transfer portal. North Dakota State edge rusher Toby Anene and ex-New Mexico State defensive tackle Ezra Christensen represent two newcomers. Same with past Tulane standout at edge rusher Santana Hopper, who'll bring past College Football Playoff experience with him.

The offense added the NCAA's receiving yardage leader in ex-San Jose State wideout Danny Scudero, who takes his own big leap into the power conference realm.

This means Sanders and his staff are trying their hand at winning with overlooked talent. Basically the guys who had a hard time scrapping for a Power Four offer and settled for something lesser, but still made a name for themselves. There's a strong chance they'll be hardened because of those past experiences in the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, or even the FCS level.

2. Colorado Brings in Coordinator with Deep History of Improvement

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders has cycled through Sean Lewis and Pat Shurmur at offensive coordinator. But incoming play-caller Brennan Marion presents Coach Prime with a deep history of drastically turning around units.

Marion ran the offensive show for a UNLV team that never played for the Mountain West title. He created an exhilarating offense that scored a combined 68 rushing touchdowns in his two seasons at Sin City. Both of his Rebel offenses ranked no lower than second in the MWC. He later improved Sacramento State's rushing attack; going from 12 touchdowns in 2024 to 39 in 2025 while averaging 262.6 yards per game.

Marion rises as the perfect guy to finally fix Colorado's run game woes. He's already lit new confidence into Alabama transfer Richard Young while bringing over his Hornet stars Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith.

Marion's "Go-Go" offense aims to create new mismatches and one-on-one battles for every playmaker on the field. His system shattered records at his last two coaching stops, and looks to do the same here.

3. Recruiting Efforts Sparks new Energy

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) hands the ball off to running back Damian Henderson (26) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has reeled in a total of seven four-star recruits in the last two cycles. Two of whom will earn a chance to fix the defense right away.

Four-star edge rusher Domata Peko Jr. (son of the 15-year NFL defensive tackle and former Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko) arrives via Ventura College. Linebacker and Texas prospect Carson Crawford from Carthage brings needed length via the 2026 class.

But the 2027 class is already energizing fans as Colorado pulled in the following four-stars: tackle Li'Marcus Jones, safety Gabe Jenkins, wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, interior offensive lineman Dewey Young and quarterback Andre Adams. Their future arrivals are fueling new optimism that Sanders is aiming to build a contender after all in the Rocky Mountains.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Yet it also shows the effect of having a healthy Sanders during the recruiting cycle. He missed most of the 2026 one and allowed his past assistants to handle the recruiting load due to bladder cancer.

But Sanders also made big changes in the recruiting room too by adding Darrius Darden-Box via Penn State and Rashad Rich, who once recruited for Vanderbilt in the SEC. Their hires are showing that Sanders is pivoting out of his all-NFL look and adding past strong college recruiters to his staff.

4. Early Schedule Sets up Colorado to Deliver a Statement

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Damian Henderson (26) carries the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals called the Buffaloes' schedule the toughest among Big 12 teams.

Yes, Colorado travels to Atlanta first to face Georgia Tech, but that Yellow Jackets team struggled at defending the run. So count on Marion's offense to test a far younger defense right away. But the next three games consist of an FCS foe (Weber State), a Northwestern team that went 7-6 last year and Baylor, with coach Dave Aranda on the hot seat following a 5-7 campaign.

That means Colorado could be either 3-1 or 4-0 by the time reigning Big 12 champ Texas Tech pulls into Folsom Field. A win there will spark a "we here" statement out of Boulder from Colorado.

The Buffaloes can use the first four games as fuel to rewrite the narratives by the national media and turn heads.

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